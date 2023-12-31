en English
Agriculture

Museveni’s New Year Message Focuses on Agriculture’s Role in Uganda’s Economic Development

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:33 pm EST
Museveni’s New Year Message Focuses on Agriculture’s Role in Uganda’s Economic Development

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, in his New Year’s address to the Ugandan nation, drew attention to the role of agriculture in the country’s economic development and food security. In a wide-ranging speech, he touched upon various topics; however, his emphasis on commercial agriculture as a means of wealth creation stood out.

Emphasis on Agricultural Productivity

Museveni, who leads a nation where vast tracts of agricultural land remain untapped, underscored the potential impact if all families owning agricultural land heeded the government’s message. Without delving into the specifics, the President aimed to encourage farmers to adopt practices or approaches to farming that align with the government’s vision for the sector.

The Economics of Agriculture

Agriculture is a key economic pillar in Uganda, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP and providing livelihoods to a large portion of the population. Hence, any governmental policy aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability holds the potential to transform the national economy. The implication was that if all land-owning families participated, there could be positive outcomes such as increased production, improved livelihoods, and a stronger national economy.

Museveni’s Other Key Messages

Aside from agriculture, President Museveni addressed several other crucial topics in his year-end address. He welcomed Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, discussed the First Lady’s recovery from COVID-19, and spoke about the upcoming 19th NAM Summit. He also reaffirmed Uganda’s anti-homosexuality stance, vowed to fight against corruption, and emphasized the importance of regional integration.

Agriculture Economy Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

