Museveni Links Overreliance on Agriculture to Underdevelopment

In a recent address, Uganda’s President Kaguta Museveni made a provocative statement about the characteristics of backward economies. He pointed out that countries with a large percentage of their population engaged in agriculture are typically underdeveloped in other sectors, such as industry and services. Museveni’s comments hint at the notion that an overreliance on agriculture may signify a country’s lack of advancement in other sectors, aligning with economic theories that correlate a high agricultural workforce with lower productivity and industrial growth.

Economic Theories and Museveni’s Perspective

Museveni’s views align with certain economic theories that link high agricultural engagement with lower levels of productivity and industrial advancement. Economists have often argued that a high proportion of the workforce in agriculture can indicate a lack of development in other sectors. This perspective has shaped many development strategies worldwide, leading nations to transition their economies from being agriculture-centric to being more diversified and industrialized.

Context of Museveni’s Remarks

President Museveni’s remarks come in the context of discussing Uganda’s economic status and potential development strategies. His comments could be part of a broader discussion on how to transition economies from being agriculture-centric to more diversified and industrialized, a pathway often seen as leading to economic growth and development.

President Museveni’s Views on Regional Integration

In the same address, President Museveni also expressed his frustrations with members of the East African Community imposing non-tariff barriers. Citing the example of Kenya blocking Uganda’s milk products in their market, he rejected retaliatory action and emphasized the importance of regional integration. He also highlighted Uganda’s export of maize to the Kenyan market, emphasizing the need for rationality and continued discussion with EAC partners to end non-tariff barriers.