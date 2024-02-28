Minister Byamukama Recounts Night Raid to Save Kabale Nursing School Land

During the 8th graduation ceremony at Kabale School of Comprehensive Nursing (KSCN), State Minister for Transport Fred Byamukama shared a riveting story from 2011, when he led a daring night operation to reclaim the school's land from illegal encroachers. Byamukama, then the guild president, mobilized a team to uproot tea seedlings illicitly planted by local investors, safeguarding a vital asset for the institution's future expansion. KSCN, established in 1972 with just 40 students, has now flourished, supporting approximately 655 learners.

From Guild President to Government Minister

Byamukama's journey from student leader to Member of Parliament and minister underscores the impact of determined leadership in the face of adversity. His actions not only preserved the school's land but also set a precedent for protecting educational institutions against land grabbers. Over 500 students graduated at the ceremony, receiving certificates and diplomas in nursing and midwifery. Byamukama urged the new graduates to be prudent with their finances and ambitious in their academic pursuits, reflecting on his unexpected path to political office.

Challenges and Calls for Support

Despite its growth, KSCN faces significant hurdles, including inadequate accommodation and teaching facilities, a shortage of tutors, and the constant threat of land encroachment. School officials, including principal Josephine Nambiro Kigozi and governing council chairman Dr. Filbert Nyeko, have appealed to the government for assistance in securing the school's premises and enhancing its infrastructure. Their efforts aim to provide a conducive learning environment for the burgeoning student population.

Ensuring Professional Standards

In a move to uphold professional standards within the nursing field, Uganda Nursing Council registrar Christine Nimwesiga highlighted the importance of registration for graduates. This step is crucial in preventing illegal practice and ensuring that new entrants into the profession are qualified and accountable. Nimwesiga's advice reflects a broader commitment to maintaining high standards in Uganda's healthcare sector.

The story of KSCN's land recovery, shared by Minister Byamukama, not only celebrates the school's history but also projects a vision for its future. It serves as a reminder of the power of collective action and leadership in overcoming challenges. As KSCN continues to grow, the support from the government and adherence to professional standards will be pivotal in shaping the next generation of nursing and midwifery professionals in Uganda.