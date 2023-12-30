en English
Uganda

Mbale Fundraising Marathon Raises Over 470 Million UGX for Mosque Construction

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:52 pm EST
Mbale Fundraising Marathon Raises Over 470 Million UGX for Mosque Construction

In a notable demonstration of community engagement and collective effort, the year 2023 witnessed a significant fundraising marathon in Mbale. This initiative, held during the Nakaloke Centre Mosque construction marathon, was led by two organizations: CharitySalam and SalamTvUG. The event saw an impressive turnout, resulting in the collection of over 470 million Ugandan Shillings (UGX) for an essential community project.

President Museveni Pledges Support

In an encouraging development, President Yoweri Museveni pledged support for the construction of the Nakaloke Centre Mosque in Mbale City. The project, which had initially stalled during the COVID-19 period, gained momentum with the President’s backing. The Office of the National Chairman (ONC) also committed to supporting the fundraising campaign.

Mobilization of Resources

Dr Nakimuli Mariam, on behalf of ONC head Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, announced President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s pledge. Reiterating the government’s commitment to eradicating poverty and empowering the community, she announced the donation of startup capital items to various groups and youths in Mbale. These tools, ranging from sewing machines to agricultural inputs, are expected to economically empower the beneficiaries and help them start their businesses.

Impacts of the Empowerment Drive

The empowerment drive, initiated by Hajjat Namyalo, has been active throughout 2023, equipping hundreds of people across the country with necessary tools and resources. Beneficiaries are already witnessing economic empowerment, contributing to the overall development of their families and communities. The successful mobilization of resources for the Nakaloke Centre Mosque construction stands as a testament to the power of community engagement and collective effort.

Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

