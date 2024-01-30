Makerere University Ushers in New Graduates in 74th Ceremony

The ivory towers of Makerere University are today a beacon of accomplishment, as the institution celebrates its 74th graduation ceremony at Freedom Square. A total of 1,476 students from various disciplines are ready to step into the world, their academic journeys culminating in this moment of recognition and pride.

The graduates, drawn from the Colleges of Natural Sciences, Health Sciences, and the School of Law, are the protagonists of today's event. Their perseverance, dedication, and relentless pursuit of knowledge have paid off, marking an important milestone in their lives. This is a significant decrease from the previous year's count, yet it reflects the institution's rigorous academic standards.

Rise in PhDs

Despite the overall decline in graduates, the number of PhD students has seen a notable increase. This surge is attributed to strategic planning and activities aimed at bolstering PhD completion rates. However, it also raises concerns about the practical skills and relevance of these graduates to Uganda's development. Critics have called for more funding and practical training in the curriculum to meet these challenges.

In a move to maintain decorum and focus during the ceremony, the university administration has barred graduands and guests from carrying phones. This decision, also enforced during the previous year's congregation, aims to eliminate the distractions often caused by phone users, ensuring a solemn and respectful environment for the event.