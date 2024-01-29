Makerere University Celebrates 74th Graduation with a Record Number of PhDs

Makerere University, a beacon of educational excellence in Uganda, is marking its 74th graduation ceremony in a remarkable fashion. This academic year, a legion of 1,476 students are set to don their caps and gowns in various academic programmes.

The graduating cohort includes 1,011 undergraduates, 404 graduate students, 24 undergraduate diploma students, and 36 PhD students, primarily from the colleges of Natural Sciences and Health Sciences, and the reputable School of Law.

Festivities Amid a Momentous Week

The week-long celebration is set to confer degrees upon a total of 12,913 students, evenly split with a gender distribution of 6,816 females and 6,097 males.

The breakdown of graduates is as follows: 11,016 undergraduates, 24 undergraduate diploma students, 156 postgraduate diploma students, 1,585 graduate students, and an impressive 132 PhD students.

A Slight Dip, Yet a Significant Milestone

Interestingly, despite witnessing a slight decline in the total number of graduates compared to the 73rd ceremony where 13,221 students graduated, the institution has seen an uptick in the number of PhD graduates.

The figure has risen from 102 to 132, marking the highest number of PhDs conferred by the university since its inception in 1922.

Honoring Contributions to the Nation

Makerere University's graduation ceremony does not merely celebrate its students' academic accomplishments. It also seeks to honor those who have significantly contributed to the country's development and the education sector.

This year, the university will confer honorary doctoral degrees to three distinguished individuals: Justice Stephen Egonda Ntende, Ms. Betty Oyella Bigombe, and Prof. Leif Abrahamsson.

As the curtains close on the 74th graduation ceremony of Makerere University, it is not just the end of an academic journey for thousands of students. It is a testament to the institution's commitment to fostering intellectual growth, its continued strides in research, and its indelible contribution to the nation's development.