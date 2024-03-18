Makerere School of Public Health Unveils State-of-the-Art Auditorium Amid Expansion Plans

Makerere School of Public Health (MakSPH) has inaugurated its new multi-billion-dollar auditorium as part of the ongoing expansion of its facilities at Makerere University. With a student population exceeding 1,000, the school faced significant space constraints at its current location in Mulago, necessitating the construction of additional facilities to accommodate its growing academic and research activities.

Enhanced Learning and Research Facilities

Professor Rhoda Wanyenze, Dean of MakSPH, highlighted the importance of the new auditorium in providing space for conferences and meetings, reducing the need for costly external venues. She emphasized the school's commitment to expanding its infrastructure to support research endeavors, particularly in areas such as air pollution and water contamination, necessitating the establishment of laboratories equipped for these purposes.

Collaborative Efforts and Funding Support

The construction of the impressive 8-story building and its extension, costing $10 million, has been made possible through collaborative efforts and funding from various sources. Professor Wanyenze disclosed that $5 million has already been raised from donors and staff, underscoring the ongoing commitment to completing the project and providing MakSPH with a new home conducive to its academic and research missions.

International Support and Recognition

Karin Boven, the Netherlands ambassador to Uganda, commended the collaborative efforts that led to the development of the auditorium, highlighting the Netherlands' contribution aimed at strengthening education and training capacity in sexual and reproductive health and rights. She emphasized the critical role of academic institutions like MakSPH in driving sustainable and inclusive development.

Vision for Public Health Impact

Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, Makerere University Vice Chancellor, emphasized MakSPH's pivotal role in safeguarding public health amidst Uganda's fast-growing population. He praised the school's foresight in expanding its facilities to conduct vital research and studies aimed at preventing disease outbreaks and ensuring the well-being of the population. Nawangwe also acknowledged the unprecedented initiative of staff members who contributed financially to the construction, urging the Ugandan parliament to fulfill its pledge in support of the project.

Legacy of Excellence and Collaboration

MakSPH, the first institute of public health in Sub-Saharan Africa established in 1954, has a rich legacy of excellence in training and research. Through partnerships with donors such as the Rockefeller Foundation and the United States government, as well as collaborations with institutions like James Hopkins University and the United States Center for Disease Control, MakSPH continues to advance public health initiatives in Uganda and beyond.