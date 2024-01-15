en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Major Upgrades Underway at Uganda’s Main Airport, Entebbe International

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Major Upgrades Underway at Uganda’s Main Airport, Entebbe International

In a significant stride towards modernizing Uganda’s aviation sector, the country’s Minister for Works and Transport, General Katumba Wamala, confirmed that substantial upgrades are in progress at Entebbe International Airport, Uganda’s principal airport. The strategic initiative aims not only to enhance the passenger experience but also to increase the airport’s capacity.

Revamping the National Airport Infrastructure

The ongoing developments at the airport form part of a broader scheme to overhaul the nation’s airport infrastructure, potentially boosting Uganda’s tourism and international trade. A key component of the current phase of the project is the construction of an additional terminal slated for completion in July 2024. The projected advancements are expected to play a crucial role in facilitating Uganda’s economic growth and modernizing its airport facilities.

Vital Role of 2024 X Corp.

The reference to ‘2024 X Corp.’ in the minister’s statement suggests that the company may have a significant role in this ambitious project. While the exact nature of the company’s involvement remains undisclosed, it is plausible that 2024 X Corp. might be contributing to the construction or financing of the new terminal.

Entebbe International Airport: A Welcoming Gateway

A pivotal event underscoring the significance of these upgrades is the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference. The new Passenger Terminal Building at Entebbe International Airport is expected to greet around 10,000 delegates, including 50 Heads of State. The summit, scheduled for Jan. 15-20, will take place at the recently built Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo.

In anticipation of the event, government and security officials have been involved in high-level preparations to ensure smooth operations. Despite the temporary inconvenience caused by road closures, including the shutting down of the Entebbe Expressway – a vital route to the airport, the long-term benefits of the airport’s redevelopment seem to outweigh the short-term disruptions.

0
Transportation Travel & Tourism Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
33 seconds ago
Sound Transit Appoints Goran Sparrman as Interim CEO Amidst Expansion
In a strategic move, Sound Transit’s Board of Directors has appointed Goran Sparrman as the interim CEO. This decision follows the resignation of the former CEO, Julie Timm, due to personal family matters. Timm, whose term started in June 2022, was anticipated to serve till December 2025. A Time of Growth for Sound Transit Sound
Sound Transit Appoints Goran Sparrman as Interim CEO Amidst Expansion
Delhi's RRTS: A Catalyst for Change in Students' Lives
11 mins ago
Delhi's RRTS: A Catalyst for Change in Students' Lives
Singapore's Marine Fuel Sector Sees Strategic Shifts: Equatorial Retains Lead, Sinopec Surges
13 mins ago
Singapore's Marine Fuel Sector Sees Strategic Shifts: Equatorial Retains Lead, Sinopec Surges
Himachal Pradesh Accelerates Green Energy Revolution with EV Charging Stations
1 min ago
Himachal Pradesh Accelerates Green Energy Revolution with EV Charging Stations
UPDF Successfully Completes Airport Expansion Project in Record Time
6 mins ago
UPDF Successfully Completes Airport Expansion Project in Record Time
Malaysia Anticipates School Bus Fare Hike in 2024/2025 Academic Year
10 mins ago
Malaysia Anticipates School Bus Fare Hike in 2024/2025 Academic Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
18 seconds
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
19 seconds
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
50 seconds
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
51 seconds
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
54 seconds
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
58 seconds
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
1 min
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
1 min
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
Detroit Lions Break Playoff Drought with Victory over Rams
1 min
Detroit Lions Break Playoff Drought with Victory over Rams
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
13 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app