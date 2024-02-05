Legal Battle Looms for Abim District LCV Chairperson Over Unpaid Fees

Captain (Rtd) Yuventine Omara, the LCV Chairperson of Abim District, is caught in a legal tussle owing to an unpaid bill of UGX 350 million (approximately USD 95,000) to his former legal counsel, Andrew Obam of Loi Advocates. The charges emanate from the historical election saga that saw Omara emerge victorious, only to have his triumph questioned in court.

The Election Battle

During the 2021 elections, Omara managed to defeat his opponent, Johny De West Ariko. However, Ariko challenged the outcome, asserting that Omara was still serving in the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) at the time of his nomination. Omara's lawyer, Obam, successfully defended him by providing evidence of Omara's retirement from the UPDF.

High Court Ruling and Appeal

Despite the initial victory, Ariko appealed the decision, leading to the High Court's ruling being dismissed and a retrial ordered by the Court of Appeal. On March 9, 2023, Justice Isah Serunkuma annulled Omara's election, prompting another appeal from Omara. Justice Dr Henry Peter Adonyo later stayed the execution of Serunkuma's orders pending the determination of Omara's appeal in the Court of Appeal.

Unpaid Legal Fees

Throughout these legal proceedings, Obam alleges that Omara has failed to compensate for his services, despite the rigorous work carried out across multiple cases, including drafting a notice of appeal currently pending in the Court of Appeal. Obam has given Omara a two-week ultimatum to settle the legal fees or face court action. Furthermore, Obam has informed Omara of his decision to withdraw from representing him in any future legal issues.