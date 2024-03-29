Leader of Opposition Calls for Investigation into Alleged Financial Mismanagement at Parliament

In a bold move to address concerns of financial mismanagement within Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has called upon anti-corruption agencies to investigate allegations of irregular expenditure and misconduct involving high-ranking officials.

Ssenyonyi's letter, addressed to the Inspectorate of Government, the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA), the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), and the Office of the Auditor General, highlights specific instances of purported financial impropriety involving Speaker Anita Among and Clerk to Parliament, Mwesige.

The crux of the inquiry centers around the questionable allocation of funds for foreign travel, with Ssenyonyi raising concerns over Among's reported receipt of 2.6 billion Shillings in per diem facilitation for trips she allegedly did not undertake. Among the allegations is a claim that Among received payment for a non-existent trip to Midland, South Africa, amounting to 318,000 million Shillings.

Additionally, Ssenyonyi questions the hiring practices within Parliament, citing irregularities in the recruitment of over 200 employees, as revealed in a report by the Auditor General.

Of particular concern is the disbursement of 1.7 billion Shillings by the Parliamentary Commission, chaired by Among, purportedly for service awards. Ssenyonyi alleges that significant sums were distributed to individuals, including former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga and two backbench MPs, without proper justification.

Further scrutiny is directed towards the allocation of funds to Mama Bukedea FM, a radio station reportedly owned by Speaker Among, raising questions about the transparency of procurement processes within Parliament.

Chris Obore, the Spokesperson of Parliament, dismissed the allegations as unfounded rumors, attributing them to political motivations aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the Speaker. Regarding the contract awarded to Mama Bukedea FM, Obore asserted its legality, citing the station's status as a pre-qualified service provider.

Despite Ssenyonyi's efforts to address these issues internally by urging the Speaker to convene a meeting of the Parliamentary Commission, his request was met with a deferred response, with the earliest meeting scheduled for June 30, 2024.

The controversy surrounding Parliament's financial practices has garnered significant attention from both activists and the public, with calls for greater transparency and accountability in the management of public funds. As the investigation unfolds, the outcome will be closely watched, shaping perceptions of accountability within Uganda's legislative body.