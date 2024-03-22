Land Disputes, Family Issues Lead as Top Justice Concerns, Reports NTV

A recent study has shed light on the most common issues facing communities today, with land disputes and family matters topping the list. The Access to Justice Report, as covered by NTV, paints a vivid picture of the struggles many face in seeking legal resolutions. Surprisingly, a mere 10% of affected individuals turn to formal courts for help, instead exploring alternative methods of dispute resolution.

Dissecting the Data: A Closer Look at Justice Access

The report indicates a growing trend of individuals actively seeking solutions to their legal problems, yet a significant number remains doubtful of the formal judicial system's ability to deliver fair outcomes. Despite this skepticism, the report highlights an encouraging statistic: 55% of reported issues have seen resolutions, whether complete or partial. This marks a significant improvement compared to previous years and suggests a shift towards more efficient problem-solving mechanisms.

Alternative Dispute Resolution: A Preferred Path

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) methods, including mediation and arbitration, have emerged as popular choices for many. This preference is reflected in the report's findings and is further supported by external data, such as Kosovo's increased reliance on mediation, which saw civil case resolutions jump from 184 in 2020 to 887 in 2021. Similarly, the Polish Supreme Court's recent ruling that financial inability should not bar access to arbitration underscores the growing recognition of ADR's importance in ensuring justice access.

Judiciary's Response to the Findings

Principal Judge Dr. Flavian Zeija has welcomed the report's findings, viewing them as vital for informing judicial reforms and enhancing access to justice. Emphasizing the judiciary's commitment to promoting ADR, Zeija highlights the necessity of addressing the identified challenges effectively. This commitment suggests a future where the judiciary not only acknowledges but actively works towards removing barriers to justice, making ADR an integral part of the legal landscape.

The Access to Justice Report's revelations prompt a broader discussion on the state of legal dispute resolution today. With a considerable portion of the population still wary of formal court processes and leaning towards alternative solutions, the findings underscore the urgent need for systemic changes. These changes must aim to bolster confidence in the justice system while ensuring that efficient, accessible, and fair resolution mechanisms are within reach for all.