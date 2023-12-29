Kikagati Murongo Hydroelectric Power Project: Energizing Uganda and Tanzania

In 2023, the long-anticipated Kikagati Murongo Hydroelectric Power Project was unveiled in Isingiro District, Uganda. The landmark event was graced by two African leaders – Tanzanian President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

This ambitious project is set to inject an impressive 115 GWh of electricity annually into the power grids of both Tanzania and Uganda, marking a significant stride in the region’s energy sector.

A Boost for Bilateral Relations and Regional Development

The inauguration of this project underscores not only the cooperative spirit between the two nations but also their joint commitment to socio-economic development.

President Samia used the platform to reassure Tanzanians of ongoing efforts to expand the national grid and stimulate industrial growth in Tanzania, a nation blessed with a reliable electricity supply and several upcoming major projects. She singled out the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project, poised to generate a staggering 2,115 MW, as a game-changer in the region’s energy landscape.

President Museveni, on the other hand, underscored the importance of President Samia’s visit, pointing to the historical bonds between the two countries. He fondly remembered Tanzania’s unwavering support during the 1978-79 War against Idi Amin, a gesture that has stood the test of time.

From Financing to Implementation: The Power of Partnerships

The Kikagati Power Company (KPC), which will oversee the sale of electricity to Uganda’s state-owned Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), was officially commissioned during the event. In a clear demonstration of regional synergy, a portion of this energy will be channelled to Tanzania’s Electric Supply Company (TANESCO).

The hydroelectric project, valued at a substantial $87 million, was realized thanks to loans from several financial institutions. These included the Netherlands Development Finance Company, the Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund, and the Africa Renewable Energy Fund. Such partnerships epitomize the power of collective effort in driving sustainable development.

Powering Future Growth

The construction of this plant is set to spur development across various sectors, with the government firmly committed to leveraging industrialization as a tool for creating employment, particularly for the youth.

This project stands as a testament to the transformative power of sustainable energy, the potential of regional cooperation, and the promise of a brighter, more prosperous future for the citizens of Uganda and Tanzania.