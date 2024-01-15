en English
Energy

KCCA Unveils Strategic Plan for Waste Management and Energy Generation

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
The Executive Director of the Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA), Dorothy Kisaka, has recently shared the organization’s ambitious waste management strategy on the MorningAtNTV show.

The plan includes significant expansion of the KCCA’s waste management fleet, aiming to incorporate at least ten new units each year to cater to every parish in their jurisdiction. This move is part of a broader approach to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of waste management facilities in Kampala.

Turning Waste into Energy

One of the most notable aspects of KCCA’s strategic vision is its waste-to-energy projects. By converting waste into energy, KCCA seeks to address two critical issues: the environmental impact of waste and the energy requirements of the city.

This integrated approach to waste management signifies KCCA’s commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship, affirming the organization as a pioneer in urban waste management solutions.

Global Trends and Local Impact

In light of the World Meteorological Organization’s report that average temperatures have exceeded pre-industrial levels by 1.45°C, it becomes increasingly vital for cities to adopt sustainable waste management practices.

The global capacity in the waste-to-energy sector has seen a remarkable 50% increase compared to the rise in 2022, a trend largely attributed to government policies and the affordability of installations.

Kampala’s Controversial Turn

While KCCA’s waste management strategy is aligned with global sustainability trends, Kampala is simultaneously engaged in a contentious oil project. This project involves constructing the world’s longest heated pipeline, which is viewed as a crucial turning point for the economically challenged and landlocked nation.

The juxtaposition of these two initiatives—sustainable waste management and oil exploitation—reflects the complex dynamics of developing economies striving for growth while grappling with environmental responsibilities.

Energy Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

