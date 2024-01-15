en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Security

Kampala’s ‘Boda Bodas’ Face Fines Amid NAM Summit: A Balancing Act

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Kampala’s ‘Boda Bodas’ Face Fines Amid NAM Summit: A Balancing Act

In the bustling heart of Kampala, Uganda’s capital city, the humdrum of daily life has taken an unexpected twist. The city’s ubiquitous motorcycle taxis, locally known as ‘boda bodas’, find themselves at the receiving end of fines for non-compliance with police directives. The epicenter of this enforcement action is the vicinity of Kingdom Kampala, a stone’s throw away from the bustling Oasis Mall. The trigger for this crackdown is the ongoing Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, an international event that has brought Kampala into the global spotlight.

Upholding Order Amid International Attention

The authorities’ move to fine the boda bodas underscores their concerted efforts to maintain order and security during the international event. The local police, in a bid to manage the traffic and ensure the safety of the summit attendees, have outlined specific guidelines for the motorcycle taxi operators. Any non-compliance with these directives is met with swift punitive action in the form of fines.

Boda Bodas: An Essential Cog in Kampala’s Transport Wheel

Motorcycle taxis are not just a mode of transportation in Kampala; they are a lifeline for its residents. Whether it’s navigating through traffic snarls or reaching remote corners of the city, boda bodas serve as an essential cog in the city’s transport wheel. However, their regulation during events of this magnitude presents a complex challenge. Balancing the local transportation needs with the demands of hosting international conferences is a tightrope walk that the authorities need to master.

Security Measures in Place for the NAM Summit

As Uganda plays host to the NAM Summit, stringent security measures have been put in place. Among these is the prohibition of motorcycles along the summit route from Entebbe Airport to Speke Resort Munyonyo. In addition, boda boda stages along the summit routes and hotels where visiting heads of states will be residing have been relocated. The delegates are also encouraged to interact and cooperate with security teams to ensure their safety and the smooth functioning of the event. This delicate balancing act between local needs and international responsibilities is a testament to Uganda’s commitment to hosting the NAM Summit and ensuring its success.

0
Security Transportation Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Security

See more
29 seconds ago
Persistent Terror Infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir: An Insight by Indian Army Chief
In a revelation that underscores the persistent tension and security challenges on India’s borders, the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, has indicated that despite concerted efforts to curb terrorism, the infrastructure supporting these activities remains intact across the border. This has led to an increase in threats in the Jammu and Kashmir regions
Persistent Terror Infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir: An Insight by Indian Army Chief
Car-Ramming and Stabbing Attack in Ra'anana, Israel: 19 Injured
30 mins ago
Car-Ramming and Stabbing Attack in Ra'anana, Israel: 19 Injured
Staqu Technologies Boosts Security Measures for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration with AI-Powered Surveillance
31 mins ago
Staqu Technologies Boosts Security Measures for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration with AI-Powered Surveillance
Shehu Sani Criticizes Buhari's Administration Over Nigeria's Security Crisis
44 seconds ago
Shehu Sani Criticizes Buhari's Administration Over Nigeria's Security Crisis
Security Forces Deployed at MCD House Amid BJP Councillors' Protest
55 seconds ago
Security Forces Deployed at MCD House Amid BJP Councillors' Protest
The Strategic Importance of Superior Data in Earth Observation
21 mins ago
The Strategic Importance of Superior Data in Earth Observation
Latest Headlines
World News
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
16 seconds
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
20 seconds
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
24 seconds
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
28 seconds
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Le Moyne Dolphins: A Pivotal Northeast College Basketball Matchup
31 seconds
Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Le Moyne Dolphins: A Pivotal Northeast College Basketball Matchup
Lithuanian Parliament Approves Diplomatically Charged Visit to Taiwan
33 seconds
Lithuanian Parliament Approves Diplomatically Charged Visit to Taiwan
NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch
34 seconds
NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
42 seconds
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
Machine Learning Struggles to Identify Major Depressive Disorder from Brain Scans: A Study
44 seconds
Machine Learning Struggles to Identify Major Depressive Disorder from Brain Scans: A Study
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
20 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
41 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app