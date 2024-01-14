en English
International Relations

Kampala Ramps Up Preparations for Non-Aligned Movement Summit

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:47 am EST
Kampala Ramps Up Preparations for Non-Aligned Movement Summit

In a bid to host the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, Uganda’s capital city, Kampala, is taking definitive steps towards readiness. The city’s preparations are under the detailed scrutiny of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), led by its executive director, Dorothy Kisaka. The anticipated discussion on the MorningAtNTV show, scheduled for 6:30 AM, will put Kisaka in the spotlight as she expounds on the city’s readiness for the significant international event.

Security Preparations for The Event

In a move to ensure the safety of the participants, the Uganda Police reassures a safe environment for the summit. The absence of specific threats underlines the security preparations for the NAM Summit in Kampala. The summit, expecting delegates from 120 countries, is followed immediately by the G77 summit. The President of Uganda, the head of the state and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, is expected to play a key role in the successful organization of these events.

Kampala’s Infrastructure Development

For the NAM summit, Kampala is not just ramping up its security but also its infrastructure. A key highlight of the preparations is the construction of a new Passenger Terminal Building at the Entebbe International Airport. The summit is set to take place at the newly constructed Speke Resort Convention Centre. These developments are expected to accommodate the influx of 10,000 delegates and 50 Heads of State.

The Theme and Impact of The Summit

The theme for the summit, ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’, resonates with the purpose of the NAM Summit. The event is a platform for countries that do not align formally with any major power bloc. The summit, along with the upcoming G77 conference, is expected to have a significant impact on the city and its citizens. The road closures due to the summit preparations are set to affect the routine life in Kampala. The Directorate of Traffic Road Safety has released a traffic management advisory in view of the expected traffic diversions.

As the summit approaches, the world watches Kampala as it prepares to host one of the most significant international events. The success of this summit could pave the way for the city to host similar future events, thus putting Kampala on the global map.

International Relations Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

