Kampala Minister Calls for Greener City as Notable Figure Donates 100,000 Royal Palms

Hajjati Minsa Kabanda, the Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, has called upon the residents of Kampala to actively participate in the city’s beautification efforts. Kabanda’s plea came during a tree planting event in Makindye Division, as she underscored the need for a cleaner and greener city.

A Notable Contribution

Hamis Kiggundu, a prominent community figure, made a significant contribution to the cause, donating one hundred thousand royal palms to the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA). This generous act resonates with Kabanda’s vision of a greener city and reinforces the importance of community-driven initiatives in environmental conservation.

Officials Support the Initiative

The event was graced by key officials, including KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka and Makindye Town Clerk Thomas Ssentongo, among other staff members from KCCA. Their presence underscored the government’s commitment to supporting environmental initiatives and promoting a cleaner and greener Kampala.

Community-Driven Efforts for a Greener Kampala

The donation, coupled with Kabanda’s call to action, signals a shift towards community-driven solutions for environmental challenges. The collective effort to plant trees and beautify the city is a testament to Kampala’s commitment to improving its environmental conditions and enhancing its aesthetic appeal. By rallying behind this initiative, residents of Kampala can contribute to making their city cleaner, greener, and more attractive.