Transportation

Kampala Clears Boda-Boda Stages in Preparation for NAM Summit 2024

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
Kampala Clears Boda-Boda Stages in Preparation for NAM Summit 2024

In a series of strategic moves to prepare the city for the impending Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in 2024, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has initiated the process of clearing various boda-boda (motorcycle taxi) stages in multiple key areas of the city. This significant development aims to streamline the city’s transportation infrastructure ahead of the international event, which is expected to draw a large number of delegates and dignitaries to Uganda’s capital.

Key Areas Targeted

The targeted locations from which boda-boda stages have been removed include Parliamentary Avenue, Nile Avenue, Wampewo Avenue, Access Road, and roads in Mbogo, Wavamunno, and Muyenga, among others. These areas are typically bustling with activity and are critical junctions for both local commuters and city visitors.

Implications for Commuters and Operators

The removal of these stages is likely to have significant implications for both boda-boda operators and the countless commuters who rely on this service for their daily activities. While the full impact of this initiative is yet to be seen, it undoubtedly marks a significant shift in the city’s transportation dynamics.

Paving Way for the NAM Summit

This action by the KCCA is part of a broader initiative to present Kampala in its best light for the upcoming NAM Summit. With the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority ensuring a smooth reception for the delegates, the NAM and G77 + China summits are seen as an opportunity to market Uganda to the global community and boost its tourism sector. The city’s readiness for such an important event will undoubtedly make a strong statement about Uganda’s capability to host world-class events.

Transportation Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

