Kampala Clears Boda-Boda Stages in Preparation for NAM Summit 2024

In a series of strategic moves to prepare the city for the impending Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in 2024, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has initiated the process of clearing various boda-boda (motorcycle taxi) stages in multiple key areas of the city. This significant development aims to streamline the city’s transportation infrastructure ahead of the international event, which is expected to draw a large number of delegates and dignitaries to Uganda’s capital.

Key Areas Targeted

The targeted locations from which boda-boda stages have been removed include Parliamentary Avenue, Nile Avenue, Wampewo Avenue, Access Road, and roads in Mbogo, Wavamunno, and Muyenga, among others. These areas are typically bustling with activity and are critical junctions for both local commuters and city visitors.

Implications for Commuters and Operators

The removal of these stages is likely to have significant implications for both boda-boda operators and the countless commuters who rely on this service for their daily activities. While the full impact of this initiative is yet to be seen, it undoubtedly marks a significant shift in the city’s transportation dynamics.

Paving Way for the NAM Summit

This action by the KCCA is part of a broader initiative to present Kampala in its best light for the upcoming NAM Summit. With the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority ensuring a smooth reception for the delegates, the NAM and G77 + China summits are seen as an opportunity to market Uganda to the global community and boost its tourism sector. The city’s readiness for such an important event will undoubtedly make a strong statement about Uganda’s capability to host world-class events.