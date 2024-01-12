KACITA Traders Strategically Delay Protests Until After Major International Conferences

In a surprising strategic decision, members of the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) have chosen to delay their planned protests until after the completion of two significant upcoming conferences—the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Group of 77 (G77). This decision underscores the traders’ understanding of the national and international implications of such high-profile events, and their intent to project a positive image of Uganda to the world.

Traders Prioritize National Image

The traders, who have not yet specified their grievances, have made it clear that their issues pertain to the conduct of the government and judicial system concerning their trading activities. Possible points of contention could include taxation, import-export policies, and local market regulations. Nevertheless, they have decided to keep their concerns aside temporarily to avoid any negative impact on the nation’s reputation during the international events.

Post-Conference Protests

Their plan to resume their protest after the conclusion of the NAM and G77 conferences indicates a strategic move to leverage the post-conference period. The traders believe that their concerns will gain greater visibility and attention in the wake of these globally significant events. This decision underscores their keen understanding of the media dynamics and their intention to use it to their advantage.

NAM and G77 Conferences

The forthcoming NAM and G77 conferences are expected to attract international attention with the confirmed attendance of 30 heads of state, the Secretary General of the United Nations, and other prominent delegates. Key issues such as the ongoing war in Gaza, poverty, disarmament, de-colonization, and the protection of interests of Low Developing Countries will be discussed.