Jane Acham Urges NAM Summit to Address Women’s Challenges in Agribusiness

At the forefront of the upcoming NAM Summit in Uganda, Jane Acham, co-founder of Mimo Winnery, has voiced the obstacles women in agribusiness are grappling with. The significant manual processes involved and the lack of access to machinery and markets have been highlighted as key challenges. This call for action from one of the sector’s leading figures underscores the wider issues of gender disparity and technological limitations in agribusiness.

Acham’s Call for Change

Acham’s appeal for the upcoming summit to address these issues emphasizes the urgent need for systemic change. Her remarks shed light on the hardships faced by women in the sector, particularly those embedded in the manual processes of their operations. Improved access to machinery and markets has been underscored as a necessary step towards leveling the playing field for women in agribusiness.

The NAM Summit: A Platform for Progress

The NAM Summit, set to take place in Uganda, serves as a potential platform for stakeholders to collaborate on these pressing issues. The summit’s theme, ‘Deepening cooperation for shared global affluence’, aligns with Acham’s call for enhanced support and policy-making for women-led agribusinesses. With approximately 350 delegates representing 93 of the invited 120 countries, the summit presents a unique opportunity for meaningful dialogue and potential policy change.

Implications and Future Prospects

Acham’s comments echo the sentiment of many women in the agribusiness sector, who often face a myriad of challenges due to gender disparity and technological limitations. The upcoming summit’s discussion could herald a step towards greater equality in the sector and improved conditions for female entrepreneurs. By addressing these issues at an institutional level, the NAM Summit could drive the growth of agribusiness and empower women in the industry on a global scale.