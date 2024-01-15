en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Jane Acham Urges NAM Summit to Address Women’s Challenges in Agribusiness

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
Jane Acham Urges NAM Summit to Address Women’s Challenges in Agribusiness

At the forefront of the upcoming NAM Summit in Uganda, Jane Acham, co-founder of Mimo Winnery, has voiced the obstacles women in agribusiness are grappling with. The significant manual processes involved and the lack of access to machinery and markets have been highlighted as key challenges. This call for action from one of the sector’s leading figures underscores the wider issues of gender disparity and technological limitations in agribusiness.

Acham’s Call for Change

Acham’s appeal for the upcoming summit to address these issues emphasizes the urgent need for systemic change. Her remarks shed light on the hardships faced by women in the sector, particularly those embedded in the manual processes of their operations. Improved access to machinery and markets has been underscored as a necessary step towards leveling the playing field for women in agribusiness.

The NAM Summit: A Platform for Progress

The NAM Summit, set to take place in Uganda, serves as a potential platform for stakeholders to collaborate on these pressing issues. The summit’s theme, ‘Deepening cooperation for shared global affluence’, aligns with Acham’s call for enhanced support and policy-making for women-led agribusinesses. With approximately 350 delegates representing 93 of the invited 120 countries, the summit presents a unique opportunity for meaningful dialogue and potential policy change.

Implications and Future Prospects

Acham’s comments echo the sentiment of many women in the agribusiness sector, who often face a myriad of challenges due to gender disparity and technological limitations. The upcoming summit’s discussion could herald a step towards greater equality in the sector and improved conditions for female entrepreneurs. By addressing these issues at an institutional level, the NAM Summit could drive the growth of agribusiness and empower women in the industry on a global scale.

0
Agriculture Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
11 mins ago
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
In a shocking turn of events, four activists have been arrested and convicted in Cambodia, charged with the egregious crime of ‘inciting a peasant revolution.’ These arrests, which were carried out in Ratanakiri province on May 17, 2024, were made following a workshop aimed at educating farmers about land rights and other pertinent issues. Seventeen
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Kazakhstan's President Set for Official Visit to Italy and the Vatican
31 mins ago
Kazakhstan's President Set for Official Visit to Italy and the Vatican
Bangladesh Government Launches Helpline and Website to Curb Overpricing
36 mins ago
Bangladesh Government Launches Helpline and Website to Curb Overpricing
Agricultural Giants CHS and GROWMARK Explore Potential Collaborations
12 mins ago
Agricultural Giants CHS and GROWMARK Explore Potential Collaborations
Rising Costs Challenge Dairy Farmer in Germany Amid Ukraine War
22 mins ago
Rising Costs Challenge Dairy Farmer in Germany Amid Ukraine War
German Finance Minister Booed at Farmers' Protest in Berlin
27 mins ago
German Finance Minister Booed at Farmers' Protest in Berlin
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee Titans Brace for Free Agency: A Roster Reset in the Offing?
10 seconds
Tennessee Titans Brace for Free Agency: A Roster Reset in the Offing?
Investigation Reveals Allergenic Heavy Metals in Popular Lipstick Brands
20 seconds
Investigation Reveals Allergenic Heavy Metals in Popular Lipstick Brands
OXR1 Gene - A Key to Longevity and Healthy Brain Aging: A Study by Buck Institute
20 seconds
OXR1 Gene - A Key to Longevity and Healthy Brain Aging: A Study by Buck Institute
Uganda's Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District
46 seconds
Uganda's Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District
Curtis Jones: The Testament to Consistent Playtime and Player Development
52 seconds
Curtis Jones: The Testament to Consistent Playtime and Player Development
President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to P.A. Sangma During Northeast Tour
1 min
President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to P.A. Sangma During Northeast Tour
Caroline Garcia Upsets Naomi Osaka in 2024 Australian Open First Round
1 min
Caroline Garcia Upsets Naomi Osaka in 2024 Australian Open First Round
Steelers Triumph Over Ravens, Set Sights on Bills in Wild Card Clash
1 min
Steelers Triumph Over Ravens, Set Sights on Bills in Wild Card Clash
Muckhart Golf Club to Host Scottish Girls' Under 16 Open Championship
1 min
Muckhart Golf Club to Host Scottish Girls' Under 16 Open Championship
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
12 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
59 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app