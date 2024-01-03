Ionic Rare Earths Secures Provisional Mining Licence for Makuutu Project in Uganda

Uganda’s Directorate of Geological Survey and Mines (DGSM) has provisionally granted an Australian mineral exploration company, Ionic Rare Earths (IonicRE), a mining licence for its Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project. This licence, known as LML00334, covers Retention Licence RL 1693. This achievement marks the first extensive mining licence to be awarded under Uganda’s Mining Act 2022.

Historic Moment in Uganda’s Mining Industry

This provisional award is a significant milestone for both IonicRE and the development of Uganda’s mining sector. The formalization of this mining licence is pending the signature of Uganda’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, and the conclusion of the country’s gazetting process.

Makuutu Project: A Key Player in Heavy Rare Earths Market

Tim Harrison, the managing director of IonicRE, highlighted the crucial role of the Makuutu Project in mining, refining, and recycling heavy rare earths. These elements are indispensable for the energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and defence sectors. IonicRE, which currently owns a 60% stake in the Makuutu project, plans to increase its ownership to 94% in early 2024.

Feasibility Study and Stage 1 Mining Licence

IonicRE announced a positive Definitive Feasibility Study for the Makuutu project last year. The study projected a 35-year initial project life with a yield of a 71% rich magnet and heavy rare earth carbonate product basket. The Stage 1 Mining Licence encapsulates about 44km of the project’s approximately 300km tenements at Makuutu. The current Mineral Resource Estimate for Makuutu reveals significant deposits of rare earth oxides.

Furthermore, Ionic Technologies International, a UK subsidiary of IonicRE, is striving to commercialize technology for the near-complete extraction of rare earth elements from spent magnets and waste.