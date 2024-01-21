India's V Muraleedharan Bolsters International Relations at South Summit

V Muraleedharan, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, recently participated in diplomatic discussions at the third South Summit in Kampala, Uganda. The minister met with key international representatives, expressing India's commitment to bolstering bilateral relations and collaboration.

Strengthening International Ties

Muraleedharan met with Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jana, where they discussed various issues aimed at strengthening ties. He was particularly impressed by Jana's affinity for Hindi and India. Furthermore, he held talks with Oman's Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Khalifa Alharthy, discussing matters of mutual interest.

Enhancing Bilateral Partnerships

A meeting with Botswana's Foreign Minister Lemogang Kwape revolved around the positive impacts of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships. They also discussed enhancing the bilateral partnership in sectors like agriculture, food processing, health, and education.

South Summit: Leaving No One Behind

The theme of the South Summit, 'Leaving No One Behind,' aligns precisely with India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the World is One Family). Muraleedharan attended the inaugural session of the summit, expressing his enthusiasm for representing India and interacting with the Indian community in Kampala. His visit, from January 20-22, included delivering India's national statement and engaging in bilateral meetings with counterparts from the G-77 member states.

Aiming for Global Cooperation

The summit strove to foster South-South cooperation on trade, investment, sustainable development, climate change, poverty eradication, and the digital economy. The 134 member states of the summit discussed solidarity, unity, and complementarity to achieve common goals and objectives. In this milieu of global cooperation and unity, India, represented by Muraleedharan, is keenly working towards strengthening international ties and relationships.