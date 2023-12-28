en English
Law

Hoima District Council to Evict Police Division Amidst Unauthorized Construction Allegations

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:30 am EST
Hoima District Council to Evict Police Division Amidst Unauthorized Construction Allegations

In a striking development in Hoima District, the local District Council has passed a resolution to evict the Hoima West police division from a disputed piece of land. This resolution is a direct response to allegations of unauthorized construction activities by the police division, a serious violation of the council’s regulations.

Accusations Against the Police

The council alleges that the police division has been building additional housing units on the land without obtaining necessary approvals. This action is seen as an outright breach of established rules and procedures. The council’s resolution underscores its determination to uphold the law and maintain order, regardless of the entities involved.

Implications of the Resolution

This eviction resolution is a significant move by the Hoima District Council. Not only does it serve as a stern reminder of the importance of adhering to local regulations, but it also sends a clear message to government institutions like the police. The council’s actions demonstrate its commitment to ensuring that all entities, including those in positions of authority, are held accountable for their actions.

Enforcing Compliance and Upholding the Law

The council’s decision to evict the police division from the contested land is not just about resolving a land dispute. It is a firm stance against unauthorized activities, and a reminder that no entity, regardless of its status, is above the law. This bold move by the council is an exercise in enforcing compliance and upholding the law, core principles of a functioning democracy.

Law Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

