Hoima District Council to Evict Police Division Amidst Unauthorized Construction Allegations

In a striking development in Hoima District, the local District Council has passed a resolution to evict the Hoima West police division from a disputed piece of land. This resolution is a direct response to allegations of unauthorized construction activities by the police division, a serious violation of the council’s regulations.

Accusations Against the Police

The council alleges that the police division has been building additional housing units on the land without obtaining necessary approvals. This action is seen as an outright breach of established rules and procedures. The council’s resolution underscores its determination to uphold the law and maintain order, regardless of the entities involved.

Implications of the Resolution

This eviction resolution is a significant move by the Hoima District Council. Not only does it serve as a stern reminder of the importance of adhering to local regulations, but it also sends a clear message to government institutions like the police. The council’s actions demonstrate its commitment to ensuring that all entities, including those in positions of authority, are held accountable for their actions.

Enforcing Compliance and Upholding the Law

The council’s decision to evict the police division from the contested land is not just about resolving a land dispute. It is a firm stance against unauthorized activities, and a reminder that no entity, regardless of its status, is above the law. This bold move by the council is an exercise in enforcing compliance and upholding the law, core principles of a functioning democracy.