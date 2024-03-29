Former Leader of Opposition Vows to Stay and Reform National Unity Party Amidst Calls to Resign

In the midst of mounting pressure to step down as a parliamentary commissioner, former Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, has firmly asserted his commitment to remain within the National Unity Party (NUP) fold, pledging to spearhead internal reforms within the party.

Addressing concerns over his future within the party, Mpuuga emphasized his role as a founding member and Deputy President of NUP, affirming his dedication to the party's ideals and objectives. Despite facing allegations of corruption, notably surrounding the irregular award of a service award worth sh500 million during his tenure as Leader of Opposition, Mpuuga maintains his innocence and vows to stay the course.

In a press statement, Mpuuga reiterated his unwavering commitment to the struggle for a fair and just Uganda, denouncing any accusations of wrongdoing. He called for mature mechanisms of conflict resolution within the party, emphasizing the importance of preserving the reputations of fellow comrades in the pursuit of better leadership for the country.

Amidst criticisms of NUP's handling of internal affairs and its ability to lead the charge for change in Uganda, Mpuuga acknowledged the need to regain public confidence and trust. He announced plans to institute internal party reforms aimed at enhancing NUP's credibility and positioning it as a competent alternative government.

Furthermore, Mpuuga addressed the diaspora supporters, acknowledging their vital role in the party's growth and advocating for greater participation beyond social media activism. He emphasized the importance of joint efforts to push for electoral and constitutional reforms to enable diaspora citizens' meaningful engagement in Uganda's political landscape.

Looking ahead, Mpuuga promised transparency and clarity in his future endeavors, hinting at upcoming announcements regarding his plans. With a resolute commitment to the party's principles and the advancement of Uganda's democratic journey, Mpuuga reaffirmed his dedication to the cause.

As calls for accountability and reform reverberate within NUP and across Uganda's political spectrum, Mathias Mpuuga's steadfast stance signals a pivotal moment in the party's evolution and the broader struggle for political change in the country.