en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Financial Prudence Shines as No New Vehicles Purchased for 2024 Conference

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
Financial Prudence Shines as No New Vehicles Purchased for 2024 Conference

Chris Obore, a spokesperson for an undisclosed entity, has championed the prudent use of financial resources in the conduct of a conference scheduled for this year.

A key highlight of this fiscal responsibility is his revelation that no new vehicles were purchased for the event. Instead, the organization opted to employ existing resources, a strategy that significantly reduced expenditure by eliminating the added costs usually tied to vehicle procurement.

Responsible Resource Utilization

The decision to forgo the purchase of new vehicles and instead leverage existing resources is a clear testament to the organization’s commitment to fiscal responsibility.

This move is likely a response to budget constraints, a conscious effort to manage finances more effectively, or a combination of both. The strategy has resulted in marked savings, as demonstrated by the absence of costs typically associated with vehicle procurement.

(Read Also: Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference 2024: 44 Confirm Attendance)

Slow-Selling Cars: A Bargain in 2024?

Interestingly, the organization’s choice to use existing resources instead of purchasing new vehicles might have been influenced by the availability of slow-selling cars from 2023.

These include models such as the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Jeep Cherokee, GMC Terrain, BMW X2, Buick Envision, Ford Mustang, Jaguar F Type, Audi A4, Land Rover Discovery Sport, and Mazda MX 5 Miata. These vehicles, having spent varying amounts of time on the market in 2023, could potentially be attractive bargains in 2024.

(Read Also: Uganda Set to Host Landmark Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in 2024)

Digital Dissemination & Implications

The hashtags and mentions like ‘CSPOC2024’, ‘NBSUpdates’, and ‘NBSMorningBreeze’ signal that Obore’s statement was likely disseminated via a social media platform, probably Twitter.

The recurring mention of ‘2024’ indicates that the conference is slated for this year, while the reference to ‘X Corp.2024’ — albeit unclear — could pertain to an organization or initiative linked to the conference. However, further details about the conference, including its purpose and the entity Chris Obore represents, remain undisclosed.

Read More 

0
Business Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Unpaid Internship Paradox: A Barrier to Social Mobility?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Indian Stock Market Begins 2024 with Consolidation: Ashok Leyland, GSFC, and JBM Auto Shine

By BNN Correspondents

Hindustan Unilever Slapped with Rs 447.5 Crore GST Demand, Shares Dip

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market Experiences Sharp Downturn Amid Rising Volatility

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage ...
@Business · 57 mins
Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage ...
heart comment 0
Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, Event Funding

By Mazhar Abbas

Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, Event Funding
Indonesia’s December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesia's December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?
Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink
Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources
Latest Headlines
World News
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
10 mins
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
33 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
34 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
38 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
47 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
57 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
1 hour
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
1 hour
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
1 hour
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
5 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
5 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
5 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app