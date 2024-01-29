Family Seeks Answers on Amuru District Veterinary Officer's Death During Eviction Order Enforcement

In a tragic turn of events that has left a family and community in mourning, the late Samuel Ochora, the erstwhile Amuru District Veterinary Officer, was reportedly killed while carrying out an official assignment.

The incident, which has ignited conversations about the safety of government officials involved in sensitive operations, especially those related to land conflicts and environmental conservation, occurred in the process of enforcing Executive Order Number 3.

Enforcement of Executive Order Number 3

Executive Order Number 3 pertains to the eviction of the Balaalo, a term used in Uganda to refer to migrant herders, predominantly originating from the Karamoja region.

These migrant herders typically move with their cattle across vast geographical spaces, in search of pasture and water. While this nomadic lifestyle is part of their indigenous culture, it has often been the cause of land conflicts and environmental degradation in regions where they temporarily settle.

A Fatal Encounter

Dr. Samuel Ochora's fatal encounter happened amidst the execution of this eviction order. In an unfortunate incident, a UPDF soldier fatally shot him. The incident has sparked not only grief but also a quest for accountability.

The family of the late Ochora, along with the wider community, is now seeking clarity and answers concerning the precise circumstances that led to this tragic event.

Seeking Clarity and Accountability

Despite the initiation of an investigation by the army and Homicide Detective Police, the family's quest for answers remains unsatisfied. The incident has raised questions about the use of force in the enforcement of such orders and the safety provisions for government officials involved in sensitive operations.

As they mourn the loss of their loved one, Ochora's family continues to seek the truth about his death, expressing hope that they will receive transparency and justice from the government.