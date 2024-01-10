Entebbe International Airport Ushers in New Era with Upgraded Terminal Building

Uganda’s aviation industry has taken a bold step forward with the official opening of the upgraded terminal building at Entebbe International Airport. The announcement, made by Fred Bamwesigye, the Director-General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority on a Wednesday, ushers in a new era for the airport. The terminal’s modification is expected to enhance the passenger experience with more modern and efficient services. The development signals the ongoing efforts to improve aviation infrastructure in Uganda, aiming to foster the country’s connectivity and stimulate the growth of its tourism and business sectors.

Revamping Entebbe International Airport

Entebbe International Airport has undergone extensive upgrades, including the expansion of arrival and departure units, parking space, and aircraft parking aprons. The enhanced facilities are part of the National Aviation Master Plan. With the upgraded terminal now open to the public, the airport is ready to accommodate an increasing number of travelers, offering them an improved travel experience.

Preparing for High-Profile Summits

The upgrades at Entebbe International Airport are not merely for regular passenger traffic. The airport is gearing up for high-profile summits, such as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and Group of 77 (G 77) China South summits. Comprehensive dry runs have been conducted to ensure seamless operations during these events, thereby highlighting the airport’s readiness to host international meetings and accommodate an influx of delegates.

Ongoing Efforts and Future Prospects

While the opening of the upgraded terminal marks a significant milestone, further developments are underway. The final phase of the project, which involves the construction of a new terminal building, is expected to be completed by July 2024. The ongoing construction and renovations are a testament to Uganda’s commitment to upgrading its aviation infrastructure, ultimately aiming to boost its global connectivity and support national growth sectors.