Travel & Tourism

Entebbe International Airport Unveils New Terminal: A Boost for Tourism and Business Travel

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:17 pm EST
Entebbe International Airport, a significant gateway to Uganda, is set to bolster its infrastructure with the inauguration of a new terminal. Under construction by the China Communications Construction Company, the terminal is a part of the airport’s broader upgrade and expansion initiative. The project, which started with the recent completion of a 10,000-square-meter cargo center, is now culminating in the unveiling of a 20,000-square-meter passenger terminal.

Terminal Design and Facilities

The new terminal’s design and facilities are drawing global attention. The terminal is expected to be an architectural marvel, with aesthetics and functionalities that enhance the passenger experience. Its state-of-the-art facilities, coupled with an attractive design, are anticipated to make the terminal a standout feature of the airport.

Boosting Tourism and Business Travel

As a significant infrastructure development, the new terminal is likely to boost tourism and business travel to Uganda. An upgraded airport with modern facilities can significantly improve the travel experience, making the country a more attractive destination for tourists and business travelers alike. The terminal’s inauguration is thus a milestone and a potential game-changer for Uganda’s travel and tourism sectors.

Media Coverage by NBSLiveAt9

Ugandan broadcaster NBSLiveAt9, featuring reporter Francis Isano, will showcase the new terminal, giving viewers a ‘look and feel’ of the airport’s latest addition. The broadcast is set to provide an insight into the terminal’s aesthetics and functionalities, emphasizing the visual and experiential aspects that set the terminal apart. This coverage will likely be instrumental in highlighting the terminal’s unique features and the airport’s enhanced passenger experience.

Travel & Tourism Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

