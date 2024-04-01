Entebbe Airport Records Surge in International Passengers, Sets New Daily Average

Entebbe Airport, a vital gateway to Uganda, witnessed a significant surge in international passenger traffic in February 2024, with a total of 177,367 passengers passing through its terminals, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Vianney Mpungu Luggya, the Manager of Public Affairs at the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), disclosed that the figure comprised 93,884 departing passengers and 83,483 arriving passengers. This translates to an average of 6,116 travelers daily, marking a notable increase compared to previous years.

The February 2024 numbers reflect a substantial growth of 39,162 passengers compared to the same period in 2023. However, it registers a decrease of 18,832 passengers from January 2024, which saw a total of 196,199 passengers, including attendees of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Group 77 (G77), and the China Summit.

Luggya highlighted that February 2024 marked the third consecutive month for Entebbe Airport to register a daily average of over 6,000 passengers, a stark contrast to the period preceding the peak of the global COVID-19 pandemic, where daily averages were as low as 500 passengers.

The resurgence in passenger traffic can be attributed to various factors, including increased business travel, the festive season, and a growing tourism industry. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, 2023 saw a total of 1,932,000 passengers, surpassing the pre-COVID-19 total of 1.8 million passengers recorded in 2019.

Uganda's aviation sector has demonstrated remarkable progress since September 2023, surpassing global and regional averages following a successful safety audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The country received commendable ratings for its commitment to aviation safety, culminating in increased confidence among travelers.

Entebbe International Airport also recorded a substantial cargo throughput of 59,000 metric tons during the same period, further highlighting the airport's growing importance as a regional hub for air transportation.

The revival of Uganda Airlines in 2019 has played a pivotal role in enhancing the country's connectivity and attracting international passengers. With a fleet of seven commercial aircraft, including the upcoming addition of an Airbus A320 Neo, Uganda Airlines is poised to expand its global route networks, positioning Entebbe as a strategic hub for air traffic.

Jennifer Bamuturaki, the CEO of Uganda Airlines, revealed plans to introduce new commercial flights to destinations in the Middle East, London, and Guangzhou, in addition to the airline's existing routes. Currently, Uganda Airlines serves various destinations across Africa, including Johannesburg, Mumbai, Kinshasa, Lagos, Nairobi, Mogadishu, Dar es Salaam, Juba, and Bujumbura.

The surge in international passenger traffic and cargo throughput underscores Uganda's growing prominence as a key player in the regional aviation industry, with Entebbe Airport serving as a vital link connecting the country to the rest of the world.