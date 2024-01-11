en English
Transportation

Entebbe Airport Expansion: A Leap for Uganda's Economic Future

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:57 pm EST
Entebbe Airport Expansion: A Leap for Uganda’s Economic Future

The Expansion of Entebbe Airport: A Step for Economic Growth

The ongoing expansion of Entebbe Airport in Uganda, a project in progress over the last five years, is on the verge of completion. This development initiative, however, is not specifically tailored for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit 2024 to be hosted by Uganda. The coincidence of the summit with the terminal point of the expansion project triggered speculations suggesting a potential link between the two, which needed clarification.

Upgrading Infrastructure, Boosting Economy

The expansion project is part of a broader strategy to upgrade transportation facilities in the country and stimulate economic growth. The refurbishment of the airport includes upgrading its runways, terminals, and other associated facilities to accommodate increased passenger and cargo traffic. The aim of this long-term infrastructure upgrade is to establish Entebbe Airport as a vital aviation hub in the region and boost its capacity to bolster Uganda’s economic development.

Setting the Record Straight

Discussions around the airport’s expansion may have suggested a connection to the upcoming NAM Summit, necessitating a clarification of the project’s actual purpose. A recently conducted inspection of the newly refurbished Entebbe International Airport revealed the construction of a new terminal building and a 10,000-square-meter cargo center, indicating the ongoing expansion and development of the airport. This expansion, executed by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), underlines the objective of enhancing Uganda’s infrastructural standing and its economic potential, not catering to an international summit.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

