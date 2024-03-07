Empowering Female Journalists in Uganda: UMWA & Iceland Embassy Host Entrepreneurship Training

On March 6, the Uganda Media Women's Association (UMWA), in a significant collaboration with the Embassy of Iceland in Kampala, spearheaded an entrepreneurship training tailored for female journalists.

Margret Ssentamu, UMWA's Executive Director, emphasized the workshop's objective: to furnish female journalists with entrepreneurship and economic skills, aiming to mitigate sexual harassment by fostering economic independence. Highlighting the necessity of diversifying income sources, Ssentamu's initiative reflects a proactive step towards safeguarding the well-being and professional integrity of women in the media sector.

Breaking the Single Paycheck Dependence

Ssentamu's message was clear: reliance on a singular income source is a precarious position that could expose female journalists to exploitation. "The resources are available but one thing we should never forget is that no employer has the money to pay enough," she remarked, advocating for economic empowerment as a defense mechanism against sexual harassment.

The training encourages participants to explore diverse business ventures without abandoning their critical roles in media, aiming to amplify women's voices and influence policy.

During the two-day event, discussions revolved around the strategic use of technology to enhance financial stability. Irene Abalo Otto, a seasoned journalist, urged her peers to embrace technological tools for multitasking and improving their livelihoods. From utilizing household appliances to generate additional income to harnessing the power of the internet for creative pursuits, the training underscored the importance of staying relevant and financially autonomous in a fast-evolving digital landscape.

Fostering a Culture of Entrepreneurial Journalism

Encouraging a departure from complacency, Kezia Namutebi, a participant and journalist with Radio Sapientia, challenged her colleagues to explore various legal income-generating activities. Her sentiment resonated with the overarching theme of the workshop: there is a vast potential for female journalists to achieve economic success and break the stereotype of financial instability within the media industry. Namutebi's call to action, "We only have to get out of our comfort zone," encapsulates the transformative spirit of the training.

This pioneering initiative by UMWA and the Embassy of Iceland signifies a milestone in the journey towards gender equality and professional empowerment in the Ugandan media landscape.

By equipping female journalists with the tools and knowledge to navigate economic challenges, the program not only aims to protect them from exploitation but also to inspire a new generation of financially savvy media professionals. As these journalists chart a course towards economic resilience, the ripple effects of their empowerment are poised to enrich the media industry and society at large.