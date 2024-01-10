Economic Experts Warn of Deepening Financial Distress in Uganda

As Uganda's economic hardship deepens, experts warn that the situation is far from over. Their cautionary advice is a wake-up call for the public and policymakers, urging them to acknowledge the severity of the situation. The economic distress, with its roots in inflation, unemployment, and other macroeconomic challenges, presents a grim picture of the nation's financial health.

Advertisment

Uganda's Public Debt: A Rising Concern

The Auditor General's report reveals a worrying figure: Uganda's public debt stands at a staggering sh96.168 trillion. The trajectory of this debt has been consistently upward, marking a concerning trend for the country's economy. The increasing public debt against the GDP is largely attributed to escalated government expenditure and the necessity of borrowing to prop up the economy during tumultuous times like global conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Impact of Public Debt on Uganda's Economy

Advertisment

Julius Mukunda, an expert on the matter, emphasizes the debilitating effect of public debt on the national budget. As the debt continues to grow, the government finds its hands increasingly tied when facing future challenges. The burden of this debt affects the government's capacity to effectively address pressing economic issues, thereby deepening the financial distress.

A Call to Action

The experts' warning serves as a stark reminder of the perils of not addressing the underlying economic issues. The onus is now on the government and other stakeholders to devise strategies that could alleviate the economic hardship. It's an uphill battle, but with concerted efforts, the country can start to pave a path towards recovery.