en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Uganda

Douglas Lwanga Recaps Bebe Cool’s List: Celebrating Ugandan Music Talent

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Douglas Lwanga Recaps Bebe Cool’s List: Celebrating Ugandan Music Talent

Media personality, Douglas Lwanga, has offered an insightful recap of musicians featured on Bebe Cool’s List from the previous year. The recap, made available through the Afro Mobile app, allows users to engage with live content, bringing the achievements of Ugandan musicians to the forefront of the global stage. This annual compilation is a much-anticipated event in the Ugandan music industry, as it recognises and celebrates artists who have made significant strides over the year. Lwanga’s video recap is likely part of the NBS After 5 show, a segment on the NBS television network that delivers entertainment updates under the hashtag NBSUpdates. The reference to ‘BebeCoolList 2024 X Corp’ hints at a potential partnership or sponsorship with the 2024 X Corporation for the upcoming edition of the list.

Spice Diana’s Stellar Achievement

Ugandan musician Spice Diana has been recognized on Bebe Cool’s list of top musicians in 2023. Landing at number three, after King Saha and Dax Vibes, Spice Diana’s recognition is a testament to her talent and the impact she has made in the music industry over the past year. Her success is largely attributed to her song ‘Regular’, which dominated charts for most of the year.

Celebrating Collaborations

In addition to her solo success, Spice Diana also highlighted her collaboration with Chris Evans and the Chekecha remix of Karole Kasita, Vinka, and Winnie Nwagi. These partnerships not only showcased her versatility as an artist but also contributed to her recognitions on the Bebe Cool’s list.

Looking Forward to 2024

As we usher in the new year, all eyes will be on the BebeCoolList 2024. With the potential involvement of the X Corp and the anticipation of the artists set to make their mark in the coming year, the list promises to be more exciting than ever. The continued celebration of Ugandan musicians on this platform is a testament to the industry’s growth and the artists’ unwavering commitment to their craft.

0
Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Entebbe's New Year Prayer Vigil: A Testament To Faith And Hope

By Israel Ojoko

Bebe Cool Debunks Assumptions About Annual List, Heightens Anticipation for 2024 Edition

By Israel Ojoko

Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future

By Salman Khan

Hoima Celebrates New Year's Eve as Rwanda Stands Firm Amid DRC Conflict

By Israel Ojoko

Bebe Cool Celebrates Nkwacho Festival's Success and Announces Music Pl ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 hours
Bebe Cool Celebrates Nkwacho Festival's Success and Announces Music Pl ...
heart comment 0
Bebe Cool Sheds Light on the Challenges of Organizing Large-Scale Events: Insights from Enkuuka

By BNN Correspondents

Bebe Cool Sheds Light on the Challenges of Organizing Large-Scale Events: Insights from Enkuuka
Ugandan Government Welcomes 141 Ex-LRA Combatants: A Step Towards Peace

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ugandan Government Welcomes 141 Ex-LRA Combatants: A Step Towards Peace
Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu and Bishop Moses Banja Usher in 2024 with New Year’s Service

By Israel Ojoko

Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu and Bishop Moses Banja Usher in 2024 with New Year's Service
Dignitaries Grace New Year’s Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Namirembe

By Israel Ojoko

Dignitaries Grace New Year's Service at St. Paul's Cathedral in Namirembe
Latest Headlines
World News
Manipur Government Imposes Curfew Following Deadly Attack
15 seconds
Manipur Government Imposes Curfew Following Deadly Attack
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
1 min
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
4 mins
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
4 mins
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
7 mins
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
7 mins
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
7 mins
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
7 mins
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
7 mins
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
57 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app