International Affairs

Djibouti’s President Joins Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Uganda

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
Djibouti’s President Joins Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Uganda

The President of Djibouti, H. E. Ismail Omar Guelleh, has landed at Entebbe International Airport to partake in the ongoing Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Uganda. This monumental event, taking place in 2024, congregates leaders and representatives from nations that prefer to remain unaffiliated with or against any major power bloc.

NAM’s Cold War Roots

The Non-Aligned Movement has its roots firmly planted in the Cold War era. It serves as a platform for nations to discuss and collaborate on matters of shared interest, free from the restraints of major power politics. The NAM Summit of 2024, therefore, is not just an event but a testament to these nations’ commitment to maintaining their independence in international relations.

Uganda’s Role and Interest

Uganda hosting the NAM Summit is a significant event showcasing the country’s role and interest in international diplomacy and cooperation among developing nations. It is a stage for Uganda to further cement its position as a key player in fostering dialogue and understanding among nations that share a common history of non-alignment.

Key Attendees and Agenda

Among the prominent attendees already present in Uganda are South Sudan’s Salva Kiir Mayardit and Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. South Sudan has been admitted as a new Non-Aligned Movement member state. The current chairman of NAM is Azerbaijani President Ilham Heydar Oghlu Aliyev, with the election of a new chairman being a significant item on the agenda. The NAM Summit commenced on January 15 and will conclude on January 20 at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

