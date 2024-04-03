Director of Kadodi 256 Ndamiya Safaris Limited Remanded Over Alleged Electronic Fraud

Sheenah Ndamiya, the Director of Kadodi 256 Ndamiya Safaris Limited, has been remanded by the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court on charges of electronic fraud totaling over 326.9 million shillings. Ndamiya, also known as Namara, appeared before Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko on Tuesday for arraignment.

The court heard that between January 2018 and February 25th, 2018, in Kampala City, Ndamiya, with the intent of securing unfair and unlawful gain, allegedly conducted fraudulent online transactions amounting to 326,905,575 shillings on Pegasus Technology Limited’s payment platform. The transactions purported to be payments for services rendered by Kadodi 256 Ndamiya Safaris Limited to various Visa Card owners/clients, which the prosecution contends was not the case.

Additionally, Ndamiya faces charges of receiving stolen property, with the prosecution alleging that the money was received through her account held at Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited. Ndamiya pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutor Allan Mucunguzi informed the court that investigations have been concluded and requested a hearing date to be fixed.

Ndamiya was remanded to Luzira Women’s Prison until April 8th, 2024.

The case is part of a larger investigation into electronic fraud involving Pegasus Technologies, which was reported in 2020 when unauthorized access to its system was detected. MTN, Airtel, and Stanbic Bank subsequently issued a joint statement acknowledging the breach.

A senior police detective at the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) in Kibuli revealed that hackers who gained access to Pegasus, an aggregator of Airtel, MTN, Stanbic Bank, and Bank of Africa, allegedly transferred over 10 billion shillings to sim cards fraudulently registered in the name of a local company.

Numerous suspects have been charged in connection with the Pegasus fraud scheme since its discovery, as investigations into the matter continue.