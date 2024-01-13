en English
Aviation

Derrick Luembe Appointed as Director General to Propel Zambia’s Aviation Industry Growth

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:08 am EST
Derrick Luembe Appointed as Director General to Propel Zambia’s Aviation Industry Growth

In a significant development, Captain Derrick Luembe has been appointed as the new Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The announcement was made by the CAA Board Chairperson, Patrick Nkhoma, who expressed full confidence in Luembe’s abilities to guide the strategic direction of the aviation authority.

Strategic Leadership for Aviation Growth

Luembe’s key role will be to support and facilitate the expansion of Zambia’s aviation industry. While the specifics of his strategy and initiatives remain undisclosed, his extensive experience in the aviation sector, both in the private and public realms, locally and abroad, will undoubtedly be instrumental in his tenure.

New Director General at the Helm

Luembe’s appointment is with immediate effect, succeeding Eng. Nathan Kaluba, who had been acting as Director General since October 2023. The transition is expected to be smooth, with Luembe anticipated to work synergistically with the impressive ZCAA management team in the forthcoming year.

Anticipation of Industry Growth

The aviation industry is keenly anticipating the positive changes and growth that Luembe’s leadership is expected to bring. His appointment is a significant step toward achieving the CAA’s mission of fostering the growth of Zambia’s aviation industry.

Israel Ojoko

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator.

