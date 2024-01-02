en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Uganda

CSPOC2024: An Avenue for Boosting Uganda’s Tourism and International Relations

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
CSPOC2024: An Avenue for Boosting Uganda’s Tourism and International Relations

As the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) gears up to take place in Uganda from January 3rd to 6th, 2024, Hon Enos Asiimwe has underscored the immense potential of the event in showcasing Uganda’s tourism to an international audience.

The conference, set to be held at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, serves as an unprecedented opportunity to highlight the nation’s attractions and hospitality, simultaneously elevating its reputation as a desirable tourist destination.

CSPOC2024: A Global Platform for Exchange and Collaboration

With financial backing from President Museveni, the conference is being convened with an aim to strengthen ties with Commonwealth Parliaments while reinforcing Uganda’s commitment to international cooperation and development.

Speaker of Parliament Anitah Among has expressed gratitude to the President and has urged all Ugandans to participate, signifying the business prospects and networking opportunities the event will usher in.

Anticipating the attendance of delegates from 43 countries, including special guests from the Republic of South Sudan and the East African Legislative Assembly, the conference has an extensive agenda.

The discussions will span across diverse topics such as ‘Diverse and Inclusive Parliament, Youth, and Gender Sensitivity,’ Environment and Climate Change, Security Measures for Parliamentarians, Health and Wellbeing Support in Parliaments, and the Role of Speakers and Presiding Officers.

(Read Also: Uganda Fights Skepticism, Hosts 2024 CSPOC to Highlight Peace and Stability)

Boosting Tourism Revenue through International Events

Asiimwe views such international events as pivotal in boosting tourism revenue. The CSPOC2024 not only provides a global platform for exchange and collaboration but also serves as a direct avenue to display the nation’s cultural and natural heritage.

The impact of this exposure could lead to a significant increase in tourism, thereby contributing to the country’s economy.

(Read Also: Recapitalization of Uganda Railway: A Solution to Kampala’s Transportation Woes)

Strengthening Democratic Processes and International Relations

Beyond boosting tourism, the CSPOC aims to fortify democratic processes across member nations by fostering international collaboration and understanding among Commonwealth countries.

The arrival of Speaker Mohamed Aslam from the Republic of Maldives signals the beginning of a series of arrivals from various Commonwealth nations, thereby setting the stage for a fruitful exchange of ideas about parliamentary democracy among legislative leaders. The President of Uganda is scheduled to inaugurate the conference, marking the formal commencement of this significant event.

Read More 

0
Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ugandan Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat Murdered in Kenya, Two Suspects Detained

By Safak Costu

Economist Muhumuza Examines Uganda's Economic Leaders, Fuel Import Shift

By Israel Ojoko

KACITA Chair Stresses Uganda's Need for Strategic Business and Infrastructure

By Israel Ojoko

Financial Prudence Shines as No New Vehicles Purchased for 2024 Conference

By Israel Ojoko

The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance ...
@Politics · 2 hours
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance ...
heart comment 0
Uganda Set to Host Landmark Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda Set to Host Landmark Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in 2024
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference 2024: 44 Confirm Attendance

By Israel Ojoko

Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference 2024: 44 Confirm Attendance
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda’s Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics

By Israel Ojoko

Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
5 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
5 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
10 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
10 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
18 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
28 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
35 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
35 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
35 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
4 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app