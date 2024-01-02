CSPOC2024: An Avenue for Boosting Uganda’s Tourism and International Relations

As the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) gears up to take place in Uganda from January 3rd to 6th, 2024, Hon Enos Asiimwe has underscored the immense potential of the event in showcasing Uganda’s tourism to an international audience.

The conference, set to be held at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, serves as an unprecedented opportunity to highlight the nation’s attractions and hospitality, simultaneously elevating its reputation as a desirable tourist destination.

CSPOC2024: A Global Platform for Exchange and Collaboration

With financial backing from President Museveni, the conference is being convened with an aim to strengthen ties with Commonwealth Parliaments while reinforcing Uganda’s commitment to international cooperation and development.

Speaker of Parliament Anitah Among has expressed gratitude to the President and has urged all Ugandans to participate, signifying the business prospects and networking opportunities the event will usher in.

Anticipating the attendance of delegates from 43 countries, including special guests from the Republic of South Sudan and the East African Legislative Assembly, the conference has an extensive agenda.

The discussions will span across diverse topics such as ‘Diverse and Inclusive Parliament, Youth, and Gender Sensitivity,’ Environment and Climate Change, Security Measures for Parliamentarians, Health and Wellbeing Support in Parliaments, and the Role of Speakers and Presiding Officers.

Boosting Tourism Revenue through International Events

Asiimwe views such international events as pivotal in boosting tourism revenue. The CSPOC2024 not only provides a global platform for exchange and collaboration but also serves as a direct avenue to display the nation’s cultural and natural heritage.

The impact of this exposure could lead to a significant increase in tourism, thereby contributing to the country’s economy.

Strengthening Democratic Processes and International Relations

Beyond boosting tourism, the CSPOC aims to fortify democratic processes across member nations by fostering international collaboration and understanding among Commonwealth countries.

The arrival of Speaker Mohamed Aslam from the Republic of Maldives signals the beginning of a series of arrivals from various Commonwealth nations, thereby setting the stage for a fruitful exchange of ideas about parliamentary democracy among legislative leaders. The President of Uganda is scheduled to inaugurate the conference, marking the formal commencement of this significant event.

