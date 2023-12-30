en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Uganda

Call for Strategic Investments in Urban Planning to Address Kampala’s Housing Demand

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:50 pm EST
Call for Strategic Investments in Urban Planning to Address Kampala’s Housing Demand

Experts in housing and urban development are calling on the Ugandan government to prioritize strategic investments in urban planning, a move they believe will stimulate investor interest and address the increasing demand for housing in Kampala. The experts argue that the widening gap between the current supply of housing and the escalating need for residential spaces in Uganda’s capital could be bridged by a robust and structured approach to urban planning and development.

Investing in Urban Planning

By investing in well-structured urban planning, the government could create a conducive environment for investment and expedite the construction of more housing units. Such a move is not only critical for attracting investors but also for ensuring sustainable urban growth and improving living conditions for Kampala’s residents. Proper urban planning would also provide a roadmap for infrastructure development, which is a key component of any successful housing strategy.

The Risk of a Housing Shortfall

However, experts caution that without such government intervention, the housing shortfall in Kampala will continue to exacerbate, potentially leading to a housing crisis in the future. The need for residential spaces is rapidly outpacing the current housing supply, causing concern among urban planners and housing experts. This imbalance, they warn, could have far-reaching implications for the city’s residents and its economy.

Government’s Role in Facilitating Growth

Meanwhile, Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Secretary to Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi has raised concerns over the government’s focus on debt payment at the expense of the country’s development. Uganda’s public debt stock stood at Shs86.7 trillion at the end of June 2023, with a debt to GDP ratio of 46.2 percent. The government has been on a borrowing spree, authorizing nearly Shs7 trillion worth of loans in less than a month, including loans for infrastructure funding. This raises questions about the government’s commitment to facilitating growth and development in sectors like housing that are crucial for the country’s economic stability and the wellbeing of its citizens.

As the housing demand in Kampala continues to grow, the government’s role in facilitating strategic investments in urban planning becomes increasingly critical. Without such intervention, experts warn of a looming housing crisis that could severely impact the city’s residents and its economy. It remains to be seen how the government will respond to these calls for action and whether it will prioritize proper planning and investment in the housing sector to meet the city’s growing housing needs.

0
Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

KSheebah1 Crowned 2023 Uncut Artiste of the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Meseach Semakula's Concert Crowned 2023's Sold-Out Concert of the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Diana Nabatanzi Clinches 2023 Uncut Standout Presenter of the Year

By Israel Ojoko

Ugandan Football Mourns: Former Uganda Cranes Winger Ibrahim Buwembo Passes Away

By Salman Khan

Mbale Fundraising Marathon Raises Over 470 Million UGX for Mosque Cons ...
@Uganda · 2 hours
Mbale Fundraising Marathon Raises Over 470 Million UGX for Mosque Cons ...
heart comment 0
Uganda to Boost Science and Technology Education with UGX 3.5 Billion Complex

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda to Boost Science and Technology Education with UGX 3.5 Billion Complex
Lydiah Jazmine: A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Modernity

By Israel Ojoko

Lydiah Jazmine: A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Modernity
Uganda in Focus: Infrastructure, Security, and Politics in 2023

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda in Focus: Infrastructure, Security, and Politics in 2023
Uganda’s Kampala-Jinja Expressway Gets $400 Million Boost: A Leap Toward Economic Growth

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's Kampala-Jinja Expressway Gets $400 Million Boost: A Leap Toward Economic Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Debunked: Claim of Opportunistic Vaccination Under Sedation in Australia
18 seconds
Debunked: Claim of Opportunistic Vaccination Under Sedation in Australia
Trump's Presidential Immunity Challenged in Landmark Appeal Case
1 min
Trump's Presidential Immunity Challenged in Landmark Appeal Case
Smith's Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Doritos 'Flaming Hot Seasoning'
1 min
Smith's Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Doritos 'Flaming Hot Seasoning'
Snack Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Spicy Seasoning
2 mins
Snack Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Spicy Seasoning
Achieving a Flatter Stomach: A Holistic Approach Beyond Exercise
2 mins
Achieving a Flatter Stomach: A Holistic Approach Beyond Exercise
Opinium Poll Reveals Shift in British Public Opinion on Brexit
2 mins
Opinium Poll Reveals Shift in British Public Opinion on Brexit
A Merry-go-round of Endorsements: Who Will Succeed Warner as Australia's Opener?
2 mins
A Merry-go-round of Endorsements: Who Will Succeed Warner as Australia's Opener?
Haruna Iddrisu Advocates for NDC Votes, Receives Chieftaincy Title
3 mins
Haruna Iddrisu Advocates for NDC Votes, Receives Chieftaincy Title
Labour MP Jon Cruddas Questions Keir Starmer's Readiness for Power
4 mins
Labour MP Jon Cruddas Questions Keir Starmer's Readiness for Power
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
17 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app