Business Forum Set to Leverage 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated 2024 Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, a business forum is being organized to catalyze opportunities and foster innovation. This forum is set to provide a platform for the business community to capitalize on the global exposure that the summit will bring to Uganda, the host nation.

Unveiling a Platform for Business Growth

The business forum aims to open avenues for discussions, networking, and potentially lucrative collaborations among business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders. It is an initiative designed to leverage the summit’s presence, enabling participants to expand their reach, explore new markets, and engage with international delegates.

Aligning Business with the NAM Summit

By aligning themselves with the NAM Summit, participants of the business forum can tap into the potential of this international event. It offers a unique opportunity to connect with leaders from various sectors and regions, fostering an environment of mutual growth and development.

NAM Summit: A Catalyst for Local Economy and Innovation

The upcoming NAM Summit, set to take place from 15 – 20 January, 2024, at the Speke Resort in Kampala, is expected to stimulate the local economy. Endorsed unanimously by the member states in 2020, Uganda’s hosting of the 19th NAM Summit is a testament to the nation’s growing prominence on the international stage. This event underlines the importance of such international gatherings in promoting innovation and bolstering local economies.