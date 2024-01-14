en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Business Forum Set to Leverage 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Business Forum Set to Leverage 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated 2024 Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, a business forum is being organized to catalyze opportunities and foster innovation. This forum is set to provide a platform for the business community to capitalize on the global exposure that the summit will bring to Uganda, the host nation.

Unveiling a Platform for Business Growth

The business forum aims to open avenues for discussions, networking, and potentially lucrative collaborations among business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders. It is an initiative designed to leverage the summit’s presence, enabling participants to expand their reach, explore new markets, and engage with international delegates.

Aligning Business with the NAM Summit

By aligning themselves with the NAM Summit, participants of the business forum can tap into the potential of this international event. It offers a unique opportunity to connect with leaders from various sectors and regions, fostering an environment of mutual growth and development.

NAM Summit: A Catalyst for Local Economy and Innovation

The upcoming NAM Summit, set to take place from 15 – 20 January, 2024, at the Speke Resort in Kampala, is expected to stimulate the local economy. Endorsed unanimously by the member states in 2020, Uganda’s hosting of the 19th NAM Summit is a testament to the nation’s growing prominence on the international stage. This event underlines the importance of such international gatherings in promoting innovation and bolstering local economies.

0
Business International Relations Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Bond University Students' Entrepreneurial Endeavor to Support Regional Education
In a unique initiative that embodies entrepreneurship and philanthropy, a group of students from Bond University, have taken the reins in launching a fundraiser. These business undergraduates have designed and plan to sell a laptop stand, an endeavor they’ve christened as ‘Upstanding’. The proceeds from the sales are to be donated to the Country Education
Bond University Students' Entrepreneurial Endeavor to Support Regional Education
Bitcoin ETF Launch Triggers Price Drop: Impact on Crypto Mining Industry
12 mins ago
Bitcoin ETF Launch Triggers Price Drop: Impact on Crypto Mining Industry
Hertz Shifts Gears: To Sell a Third of Its Electric Vehicle Fleet
16 mins ago
Hertz Shifts Gears: To Sell a Third of Its Electric Vehicle Fleet
Uganda to Focus on Business and Trade at Non-Aligned Movement Summit
2 mins ago
Uganda to Focus on Business and Trade at Non-Aligned Movement Summit
Global Rice Crisis: India's Export Ban Sends Prices Soaring
6 mins ago
Global Rice Crisis: India's Export Ban Sends Prices Soaring
US Homebuyers Face Mounting Affordability Crisis: Redfin Report
11 mins ago
US Homebuyers Face Mounting Affordability Crisis: Redfin Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support
5 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support
Minds in Motion: A Beacon of Hope for Dementia Patients in Portage la Prairie
5 mins
Minds in Motion: A Beacon of Hope for Dementia Patients in Portage la Prairie
Christina Pushaw: The Georgian Influence in American Politics
7 mins
Christina Pushaw: The Georgian Influence in American Politics
Ivory Coast Triumphs Over Guinea Bissau in Africa Cup of Nations Opener
8 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs Over Guinea Bissau in Africa Cup of Nations Opener
Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Century of Days and Counting
10 mins
Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Century of Days and Counting
Concerns Arise Over Donald Tusk's Tactics as Poland's Prime Minister
10 mins
Concerns Arise Over Donald Tusk's Tactics as Poland's Prime Minister
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Monumental Victory for Democratic Progressive Party
11 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Monumental Victory for Democratic Progressive Party
Kings vs Bucks: A Clash of Rest and Resilience
12 mins
Kings vs Bucks: A Clash of Rest and Resilience
Australian Open 2024: Chris O'Connell's Epic Comeback Triumph in First Round
17 mins
Australian Open 2024: Chris O'Connell's Epic Comeback Triumph in First Round
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
1 hour
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app