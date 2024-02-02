Buganda Premier Advocates for Adoption of New Farming Technologies

Embracing new agricultural technologies is the cornerstone of social and economic transformation, stated Buganda Kingdom's Premier, Charles Peter Mayiga during his visit to the National Coffee Research Institute (Nacori) in Kituuza Village, Mukono District. Highlighting the need for scientific advancements in farming, particularly in coffee production, Mayiga underscored the role of research and innovation in developing better coffee varieties that would lead to increased yields and incomes.

Emmwaanyi Terimba: A Campaign for Coffee

During his address, Mayiga praised Nacori for spearheading the 'Emmwaanyi Terimba' campaign, a significant initiative focused on coffee production within the Buganda Kingdom. He emphasized the potential of value-addition in coffee, which extends beyond mere consumption to the production of cosmetics, jewellery, and nutritional supplements. The Premier's words highlighted a vision for a robust and diverse coffee industry, one that is driven by scientific research and innovative practices.

Collaboration for Agricultural Advancement

In his role as Premier, Mayiga has been instrumental in directing the Kingdom towards a path of scientific improvement. This was evident in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Buganda Kingdom and the National Agricultural Research Organization (Naro) in October of the previous year. The MoU aims to bring science to the forefront of agricultural initiatives, thus improving research in a wide array of fields such as livestock, food standards testing, and more.

Dr. Yona Baguma, Director General at Naro, pledged to make these new technologies accessible to the public, thereby promoting nutritious crop varieties. He suggested focusing on key technologies like coffee, banana, livestock, and local chicken farming to drive socio-economic change within Buganda.