Blencowe Resources Ships 600-tonne Graphite Sample to China for Testing

London-based graphite mining company, Blencowe Resources PLC, has initiated a significant step in its Orom-Cross project in northern Uganda. The company has shipped a massive 600-tonne bulk sample of graphite to China, intended for commercial scale testing. This move marks a key moment in the project’s timeline and is expected to provide substantial insights into the product’s market viability.

Commercial Scale Testing and High Expectations

The testing of the bulk sample is scheduled for the first quarter of the year. The goal is to produce a concentrate with a staggering purity of 99.95% for original equipment manufacturing (OEM) testing. This high-grade concentrate could drastically impact the global graphite market, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

Blencowe Resources is not just stopping at the testing phase. The company is optimistically anticipating further grant funding from the US Government Development Finance Corporation. This follows a previous grant of USD 5 million designated for the Orom-Cross project.

A Vote of Confidence and a Glimpse into the Future

Cameron Pearce, the chair of Blencowe Resources, expressed strong confidence in the project’s potential. He noted the low operating and capital costs, along with the high grade of purity for the project’s end products. In addition, Pearce revealed that the company is exploring downstream processing options to further enhance the project’s value.

Market Reactions and the Importance of Diversification

Jangada Mines PLC, which holds a 10% interest in Blencowe, underscored the importance of diversifying graphite supply. This comes in the wake of China’s recent regulation of graphite product exports, a move that could reshape the global supply chain. Despite the progress and promising prospects, Blencowe Resources’ shares suffered a 10% decrease on the London stock market, whereas Jangada Mines’ shares saw a 7.3% increase.