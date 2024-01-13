en English
Uganda

Bishop Samuel Kahuma Announces Retirement, Calls for Peaceful Transition

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
Bishop Samuel Kahuma Announces Retirement, Calls for Peaceful Transition

In a significant event marked by solemnity and anticipation, the Bishop of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese, Rt. Rev. Samuel Kahuma, has announced his impending retirement. The retirement, effective from 11th August of the current year, draws the curtain on a commendable eight-year tenure that saw Bishop Kahuma lead the diocese with dedication and commitment.

Setting the Stage for a Peaceful Transition

As Bishop Kahuma prepares for his departure, he has emphasized the importance of a peaceful transition. Echoing the enduring commitment to stability and continuity within the diocese, Bishop Kahuma calls for a smooth and harmonious handover. His sentiments underline the essentiality of unity and calmness during this pivotal time.

Resilience in Faith and Service

During his farewell, Bishop Kahuma left behind a powerful message for the Hoima deanery clergymen and their wives, quoting Romans 12:2, “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.” This poignant reminder serves as a call to action for the clergymen to be the change agents in society while maintaining their spiritual resilience.

Legacy and Gratitude

Several clergymen and women commemorated Bishop Kahuma’s tenure, extolling the development he has instituted during his time in service. As a token of their gratitude and to bid him farewell, they presented him with a gift – a cow, a symbol of respect and appreciation in many cultures.

The upcoming transition process is a crucial event for the Bunyoro Kitara Diocese. It involves the selection and installation of a new bishop, the successor who will lead the religious community following Bishop Kahuma’s retirement. Amidst the changes, the diocese remains committed to its mission of service and spiritual guidance, ensuring continuity in faith and leadership.

Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator.

