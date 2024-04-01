Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Calls for Repentance Amidst Corruption Allegations

In a powerful Easter Sunday sermon, the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Rt. Rev. Moses Banja, urged leaders to seize the occasion of Christ's resurrection as an opportunity for repentance amidst rampant corruption allegations plaguing the nation.

The Bishop's call for repentance comes at a crucial juncture when Uganda grapples with pervasive allegations of corruption within various government institutions, including Parliament. Addressing the congregation, Bishop Banja emphasized that only divine intervention can deliver the nation from the grip of corruption.

Citing 1 Timothy 6:10, the Bishop highlighted the detrimental effects of the love for money, which he identified as the root cause of various evils. He lamented the loss of hope among citizens due to the actions of a few individuals who exploit their positions for personal gain, despite their affiliation with the church.

Bishop Banja fervently prayed for those involved in corrupt practices, invoking the spirit of repentance during the resurrection of Christ. He called upon God to touch the hearts of wrongdoers, urging them to turn away from their sinful ways and seek redemption.

In addition to addressing corruption, the Bishop also shed light on the issue of land grabbing, which continues to affect thousands of Ugandans. He expressed concern over the frequent reports of land disputes and emphasized the need for the government to implement stricter measures to combat this injustice.

With his impassioned plea, Bishop Banja urged leaders to prioritize the well-being of the nation and take decisive action against corruption and land grabbing. He called for unity in the fight against these social ills, emphasizing the importance of upholding justice and righteousness in society.

As Uganda faces these challenges, the Bishop's message serves as a timely reminder of the enduring values of integrity and accountability, which are essential for the nation's progress and prosperity. Through repentance and collective action, Bishop Banja envisions a future where Uganda can overcome its obstacles and thrive as a just and righteous society.