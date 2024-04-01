Archbishop of Kampala Urges Continuation of Virtuous Living Beyond Lent

During Easter Mass at Lubaga Cathedral, Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere of Kampala delivered a powerful message emphasizing the enduring importance of acts of kindness and righteousness beyond the Lenten season. He stressed that while Easter is a time of celebration, it should not mark the end of the pursuit of virtuous living.

The Lenten period, lasting 40 days excluding Sundays, is characterized by fasting, prayer, and charitable deeds, embodying values of selflessness and compassion. Archbishop Ssemogerere highlighted the significance of upholding these values beyond Lent, urging believers to maintain their highest moral standards and refrain from negative behaviors.

In his homily, Archbishop Ssemogerere emphasized the need for individuals to embrace a life guided by principles of self-discipline and Christian values. He urged believers to rise above negativity and cultivate a mindset reflective of their identity as resurrected people.

Drawing from the resurrection teachings of Christ, Archbishop Ssemogerere called upon believers to reject sinful behavior and stand against societal challenges such as corruption, intolerance, and violence. He underscored the importance of embracing righteousness and social accountability as followers of the risen Lord.

The Archbishop's message resonated with prelates from various Christian denominations under the Uganda Joint Christian Council, who also preached against societal vices hindering faithful living and socioeconomic progress.

Addressing the congregation, State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo called for distancing from individuals implicated in corruption, emphasizing the detrimental effects of corruption on development efforts and public trust.

Minister Muyingo urged citizens to take advantage of government programs aimed at alleviating poverty and called upon the church to engage in development projects that benefit the faithful and attract youth back to the church.

Despite mid-morning rain in Kampala, faithful persevered to attend Easter Masses, filling churches to capacity. However, vendors faced challenges with minimal sales due to the weather.

As Christians globally commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ during Easter, Archbishop Ssemogerere's call for continued virtuous living serves as a reminder of the enduring message of love, compassion, and redemption heralded by Easter.