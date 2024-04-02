African Development Bank Group Penalizes China Henan International Cooperation Group Over Fraudulent Practice

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has reached a negotiated settlement with China Henan International Cooperation Group regarding the company's failure to disclose its use of a commission agent for a road project in Uganda. As a result of the settlement, China Henan is banned from participating in any AfDB-funded projects across the continent for one year.

The AfDB revealed that China Henan engaged in fraudulent practices by failing to disclose the use of a commission agent while submitting a bid for civil works to upgrade the Rukungiri-Kihihi-Ishasha/Kanungu road in Uganda. This project forms part of the bank's Road Sector Support Project in Uganda.

China Henan's involvement in the Rukungiri-Kihihi-Ishasha/Kanungu road project had already been marked by controversy due to delays in repairing district and community roads damaged by the company's heavy trucks.

This penalty places China Henan among more than 950 entities sanctioned by the AfDB for various infractions. Despite facing a ban, the company has ongoing road construction projects in Kenya and Tanzania.

In Kenya, China Henan faced scrutiny after abandoning an 86km road project in Kisii in late 2023 due to delayed payments. Meanwhile, in Tanzania, the company is currently working on a critical section of a 413km road project aimed at enhancing connectivity between Tanzania and Zambia.

The AfDB sanctions companies found guilty of coercive, collusive, corrupt, fraudulent, or obstructive practices. Following the one-year ban, the bank will require China Henan to implement an integrity compliance program, with the ban set to expire in March 2025. This measure underscores the AfDB's commitment to promoting transparency and integrity in its funded projects across Africa.