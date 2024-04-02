African Countries Navigate Slow WTO Negotiations Amidst Rising Trade Disruptions

Several African nations are on the brink of achieving middle-income status, yet the path remains uncertain amidst significant disruptions in global trade dynamics. These disruptions, fueled by geopolitical tensions and reforms in global organizations like the World Trade Organisation (WTO), pose challenges for countries like Uganda seeking to secure their economic futures.

At the recent 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the WTO in Dubai, crucial negotiations affecting Uganda and other African nations were deferred to headquarters in Geneva, prolonging the uncertainty surrounding key issues such as the treatment of graduating countries and agreements on agriculture, fisheries, e-commerce, and dispute settlement procedures.

Jane Nalunga, CEO of SEATINI Uganda, expressed disappointment with the outcomes, highlighting the disparity between the demands of poorer countries and the reluctance of wealthier nations to end subsidies, which perpetuate unfair trade practices detrimental to Africa's industries.

The impending graduation of Uganda and other Least Developed Countries (LDCs) to middle-income status further complicates matters, as it entails forfeiting certain benefits accorded under WTO policies. Christopher Matsiko from the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives noted concerns among LDCs regarding the potential hardships associated with losing preferential treatments in trade, taxation, and aid.

While progress has been made at MC13, particularly regarding the transition period for graduating countries, challenges persist in navigating the evolving trade policy landscape. Uganda's exclusion from initiatives like the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and the suspension of future loans from international lenders like the World Bank underscore the urgency of addressing trade barriers and strengthening domestic capacity.

Richard Okot, Assistant Commissioner of External Trade, emphasized the importance of prioritizing intra-country and regional trade as a foundation for international engagement, highlighting the need for stakeholders to focus on building domestic trade capacity amidst evolving global trade dynamics.

As Uganda and other African nations continue to navigate these challenges, proactive measures and collaborative efforts will be crucial in harnessing the potential benefits of trade while mitigating the adverse impacts of global disruptions.