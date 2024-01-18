Access Bank Set to Acquire Majority Stake in Uganda's Finance Trust Bank

In an ambitious push towards financial inclusion and expansion into key markets, Access Holdings has declared its intent to acquire an 80% majority stake in Uganda's Finance Trust Bank Limited (FTB). Access Holdings' subsidiary, Access Bank, aims to reinforce its market presence in Uganda through this transaction, which perfectly aligns with the organization's five-year strategic plan to broaden its footprint, bolster financial inclusion, and emerge as Africa's gateway to global payments.

Access Bank and FTB: A Strategic Collaboration

The acquisition, pending regulatory approval from both the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bank of Uganda, encompasses both a share purchase and a capital injection to fortify FTB's capital base. The deal is touted to conclude in the first half of 2024, marking a significant milestone in the region's financial landscape.

Founded in 1984 as Uganda Women's Finance Trust Limited, FTB primarily serves low-income individuals and women, making it a beacon of financial empowerment. Approximately 40% of FTB's customers are women, and Access Bank intends to employ its considerable experience in gender empowerment to further FTB's mission.

Unlocking Digital & Financial Synergies

The transaction envisages a partnership between Access Bank and FTB that would unlock substantial opportunities for financial inclusion and product diversification. By merging their technological resources, both banks aim to offer FTB's customers access to secure and diversified digital platforms for seamless transactions and a variety of banking services provided by Access Bank.

This strategic acquisition not only fortifies Access Bank's foothold in East Africa but also aligns with its strategy to provide innovative financial solutions, capitalizing on trade flows spurred by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. Access Bank remains resolute in its commitment to drive sustainable growth and generate exceptional value for its stakeholders through this acquisition. The move signifies a significant stride towards achieving Access Bank's vision of becoming Africa's payment gateway to the world.