Abrah Shopping Centre’s CEO Boosts Community Development with Generous Donation

Richard Mataya, CEO of Abrah Shopping Centre, renowned for his altruistic deeds, has once again stepped up to underscore the significance of community engagement in the growth and development of religious and cultural institutions. On December 30th, 2023, Mataya made a generous contribution of 2 million Ugandan Shillings (UGX) towards a local community project in Mbale.

This significant act of philanthropy was directed towards the construction of the Nakaloke Centre Mosque, a project high on the priority list of the community. The financial boost from Mataya forms an integral part of a broader fundraising initiative, often termed as a construction marathon, aimed at pooling resources necessary for the erecting of the mosque. The mosque, once completed, is envisioned to be the epicenter of faith and unity within the community, fostering a stronger bond among its members.

Driving Social Responsibility

Mataya’s contribution is not merely a financial impetus to the construction project. It is also a manifestation of his commitment to social responsibility and the betterment of the community he is a part of. His act of giving serves as a beacon, encouraging others in the community to participate in charitable endeavors and contribute to shared values and infrastructure.