Abrah Shopping Centre’s CEO Boosts Community Development with Generous Donation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:03 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:38 am EST
Richard Mataya, CEO of Abrah Shopping Centre, renowned for his altruistic deeds, has once again stepped up to underscore the significance of community engagement in the growth and development of religious and cultural institutions. On December 30th, 2023, Mataya made a generous contribution of 2 million Ugandan Shillings (UGX) towards a local community project in Mbale.

This significant act of philanthropy was directed towards the construction of the Nakaloke Centre Mosque, a project high on the priority list of the community. The financial boost from Mataya forms an integral part of a broader fundraising initiative, often termed as a construction marathon, aimed at pooling resources necessary for the erecting of the mosque. The mosque, once completed, is envisioned to be the epicenter of faith and unity within the community, fostering a stronger bond among its members.

Driving Social Responsibility

Mataya’s contribution is not merely a financial impetus to the construction project. It is also a manifestation of his commitment to social responsibility and the betterment of the community he is a part of. His act of giving serves as a beacon, encouraging others in the community to participate in charitable endeavors and contribute to shared values and infrastructure.

Social Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

