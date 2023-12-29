29th December Episode of NBS Morning Breeze Engages Ugandans, Air Samarkand Receives Certification

Uganda woke up to another insightful episode of NBS Morning Breeze on 29th December 2023. The morning talk show, renowned for its blend of news, interviews, and discussions, once again brought a diverse lineup of guests and covered an array of topics that resonate with the Ugandan audience.

Touching Upon Multifaceted Topics

The show touched upon the pulse of the nation, covering everything from political developments to economic updates, social matters, and cultural events. It facilitated a platform for government officials, experts, and citizens alike to share their views and engage in a meaningful dialogue. The format of the show allowed for an in-depth analysis, providing the audience with a comprehensive understanding of the day’s significant stories.

Interactive Nature and Civic Engagement

Known for its interactive nature, NBS Morning Breeze incorporates audience participation through social media and call-ins, making the viewers an integral part of the conversation. The episode aired on 29th December was no different. In line with its objective to inform, educate, and entertain, it used these tools effectively to encourage civic engagement, thereby reinforcing its commitment to the audience.

In Other News: Air Samarkand Receives Certification

On the international front, the day also saw Air Samarkand receive its Air Operator Certificate from the Uzbekistan Ministry of Transport’s Civil Aviation Authority, confirming compliance with aviation legislation and international standards. The airline, which also received its own ICAO code and radio call sign, is all set to kick start its operations. It plans to begin with charter flights from the historic city of Samarkand and subsequently launch scheduled services to popular destinations in Asia and Europe. With modern Airbus aircraft in its fleet, Air Samarkand is expected to play a pivotal role in the ongoing tourism and commercial drive for the city.