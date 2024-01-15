en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Uganda

2024 NAM Summit: Debt Crisis Takes Center Stage as Nations Seek Relief

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
2024 NAM Summit: Debt Crisis Takes Center Stage as Nations Seek Relief

On January 15, 2024, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Uganda was marked by a pressing financial issue affecting the majority of its members. The summit, held at the Munyonyo Convention Centre, was a platform for member states to voice their financial struggles, with the burden of debt being highlighted as a significant impediment to their growth and development.

Unveiling the Debt Crisis

General Jeje Odongo, Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, was among those who underscored the importance of addressing this widespread financial challenge. The urgency of the issue reflects the economic constraints that developing and less-developed countries within the NAM are grappling with. These constraints, primarily driven by the burden of debt, are hampering their economic progress, stifling growth, and impeding development.

A Call for Collective Action

The statement by General Odongo was a strong call to arms, indicating the need for collective action. He highlighted the necessity of initiating debt relief or restructuring initiatives to alleviate the financial pressure on these nations. This highlights the potential for the NAM Summit to serve as a catalyst for change, driving collaborative solutions to overcome the debt hurdles faced by its member states.

The Role of the Summit

The summit, inaugurated by General Odongo and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the outgoing chair of NAM, was more than a mere gathering of officials. It was a platform for dialogue, negotiation, and collaboration. The focus on the ‘workhorse’ senior officials’ meetings, where participants reviewed documents and paved the way for discussions by attending Presidents, emphasized the role of the summit in addressing the pressing issues facing its member states.

The Non-Aligned Movement Summit, held from January 15 to 20, 2024, was a testament to the power of collective action. It highlighted the need for collaboration and solidarity among nations to overcome shared challenges, such as the burden of debt, and work towards a more sustainable and equitable future.

0
Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Uganda

See more
12 mins ago
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
On January 17, 2024, the hushed whispers of diplomacy will echo through the halls of the Speke Resort in Munyonyo, Kampala, as General Jeje Odongo takes the helm of a meeting focused on the perennial issue of Palestine. This crucial dialogue is a cornerstone of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit (NAM Summit) being held in Uganda,
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
Mikie Wine and Levixone's New Release 'Olunaku Lwe Luno': A Celebration Anthem Resonating Globally
23 mins ago
Mikie Wine and Levixone's New Release 'Olunaku Lwe Luno': A Celebration Anthem Resonating Globally
NAM Summit Bring Traffic Diversions to Kampala
29 mins ago
NAM Summit Bring Traffic Diversions to Kampala
Arrests Made in Connection with Police Officer's Murder in Kaabong District
18 mins ago
Arrests Made in Connection with Police Officer's Murder in Kaabong District
Kabale Leaders Urge Swift Handover of Central Market Amid Economic Concerns
18 mins ago
Kabale Leaders Urge Swift Handover of Central Market Amid Economic Concerns
Mohammed Sofiane B. Calls for International Solidarity on Palestine at NAM Summit
22 mins ago
Mohammed Sofiane B. Calls for International Solidarity on Palestine at NAM Summit
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress to Scrutinize Media Documents Amid Ongoing Investigations
32 seconds
Congress to Scrutinize Media Documents Amid Ongoing Investigations
UNESCO New Delhi and NCERT Launch Comic Book to Break Stereotypes Among Schoolchildren
32 seconds
UNESCO New Delhi and NCERT Launch Comic Book to Break Stereotypes Among Schoolchildren
Makati City Allocates P21.5 Million Aid to Disaster-Affected Mindanao LGUs
34 seconds
Makati City Allocates P21.5 Million Aid to Disaster-Affected Mindanao LGUs
Ukraine Considers Bonds Backed by Future Russian Reparations Amid Financial Challenges
37 seconds
Ukraine Considers Bonds Backed by Future Russian Reparations Amid Financial Challenges
South Korea Faces Bahrain in Asian Cup Despite Absence of Star Player Hwang Hee-chan
47 seconds
South Korea Faces Bahrain in Asian Cup Despite Absence of Star Player Hwang Hee-chan
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
1 min
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
1 min
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
1 min
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
2 mins
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
16 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
45 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app