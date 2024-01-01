2024 Begins with Spotlight on ‘2024 X Corp’, Xbox Success, China’s Economy, and Microsoft’s Revenue Surge

In the first seconds of 2024, viewers of the widely watched NBSLiveAt9 show, hosted by Canary Mugume, found themselves stepping into a virtual excursion into the future of technology and gaming. The segment shone its spotlight on the enigmatic ‘2024 X Corp’, a company that’s been making waves in the tech industry with its groundbreaking innovations and ambitious projects.

2024 X Corp: A New Player on the Tech Stage

Although details about 2024 X Corp remain scarce, the mention of the company in NBSLiveAt9’s broadcast suggests that it’s a significant player in the tech or gaming industry. The company’s most notable achievement, as highlighted in the report, is its development of a system dubbed ‘Q’, a symbol for the potentially transformative realization of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Microsoft’s Gaming Triumphs and the Future Outlook

The discussion on NBSLiveAt9 also touched upon the remarkable success of Microsoft’s Xbox platform. The year 2023 was a fruitful one for Xbox, marked by its acquisition of ActivisionBlizzard and a promising roadmap detailing titles for 2024 and beyond. The expansion of Xbox beyond consoles to PC, Mobile, and Cloud, and the exclusivity of S T A L K E R 2 Heart of Chornobyl, reaffirms Microsoft’s commitment to provide boundary-pushing gaming experiences.

China’s Economic Challenges and Beijing’s Response

While the tech and gaming world celebrated breakthroughs, China’s economy grapples with challenges. In his New Year’s Eve speech, President Xi Jinping acknowledged the struggles faced by businesses and job seekers. The decline in factory activity to a six-month low, record high youth unemployment, weak prices, and financial stress at local governments are a few indicators of the economic woes China is currently battling.

Microsoft’s Advertising Revenue Surge

Despite the global economic challenges, Microsoft-owned companies experienced a surge in advertising revenues. With an increase of nearly 10.1 per cent (year-on-year) in 2023, the revenue rose to almost $4 billion, with predictions of a further growth of 14.1 per cent in 2024.