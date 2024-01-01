en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Uganda

2024 Begins with Spotlight on ‘2024 X Corp’, Xbox Success, China’s Economy, and Microsoft’s Revenue Surge

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
2024 Begins with Spotlight on ‘2024 X Corp’, Xbox Success, China’s Economy, and Microsoft’s Revenue Surge

In the first seconds of 2024, viewers of the widely watched NBSLiveAt9 show, hosted by Canary Mugume, found themselves stepping into a virtual excursion into the future of technology and gaming. The segment shone its spotlight on the enigmatic ‘2024 X Corp’, a company that’s been making waves in the tech industry with its groundbreaking innovations and ambitious projects.

2024 X Corp: A New Player on the Tech Stage

Although details about 2024 X Corp remain scarce, the mention of the company in NBSLiveAt9’s broadcast suggests that it’s a significant player in the tech or gaming industry. The company’s most notable achievement, as highlighted in the report, is its development of a system dubbed ‘Q’, a symbol for the potentially transformative realization of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Microsoft’s Gaming Triumphs and the Future Outlook

The discussion on NBSLiveAt9 also touched upon the remarkable success of Microsoft’s Xbox platform. The year 2023 was a fruitful one for Xbox, marked by its acquisition of ActivisionBlizzard and a promising roadmap detailing titles for 2024 and beyond. The expansion of Xbox beyond consoles to PC, Mobile, and Cloud, and the exclusivity of S T A L K E R 2 Heart of Chornobyl, reaffirms Microsoft’s commitment to provide boundary-pushing gaming experiences.

China’s Economic Challenges and Beijing’s Response

While the tech and gaming world celebrated breakthroughs, China’s economy grapples with challenges. In his New Year’s Eve speech, President Xi Jinping acknowledged the struggles faced by businesses and job seekers. The decline in factory activity to a six-month low, record high youth unemployment, weak prices, and financial stress at local governments are a few indicators of the economic woes China is currently battling.

Microsoft’s Advertising Revenue Surge

Despite the global economic challenges, Microsoft-owned companies experienced a surge in advertising revenues. With an increase of nearly 10.1 per cent (year-on-year) in 2023, the revenue rose to almost $4 billion, with predictions of a further growth of 14.1 per cent in 2024.

0
Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

First Lady of Uganda, Janet Museveni, Tests Negative for COVID-19

By Israel Ojoko

Olympia Financial Group's Strategic Move and Greater Cincinnati's 2024 Lineup

By Israel Ojoko

Hoima Ushers in 2024 with Hope and Celebration

By Israel Ojoko

Iganga District Ushers in New Year with Spirited Celebrations

By Israel Ojoko

Critical Examination of Fiscal Management: A Call for Sustainable Borr ...
@Politics · 46 mins
Critical Examination of Fiscal Management: A Call for Sustainable Borr ...
heart comment 0
Sarah Bireete Advocates for Parliamentary Oversight in Institutional Matters

By Israel Ojoko

Sarah Bireete Advocates for Parliamentary Oversight in Institutional Matters
Ugandan Activist Challenges President Over Karamoja Iron Sheets Scandal

By Israel Ojoko

Ugandan Activist Challenges President Over Karamoja Iron Sheets Scandal
Sarah Bireete’s Call to Action for Ugandan Parliament and ATMIS’s 2024 Priorities for Somalia

By Israel Ojoko

Sarah Bireete's Call to Action for Ugandan Parliament and ATMIS's 2024 Priorities for Somalia
Wealth and Opposition Leadership: A New Perspective in the Political Discourse of Uganda

By Israel Ojoko

Wealth and Opposition Leadership: A New Perspective in the Political Discourse of Uganda
Latest Headlines
World News
Jharkhand CM Forecasts Major Political Shift in 2024
20 seconds
Jharkhand CM Forecasts Major Political Shift in 2024
United Cup Tennis Tournament: A Series of Thrilling Matches
2 mins
United Cup Tennis Tournament: A Series of Thrilling Matches
Liverpool vs Newcastle: A New Year's Kick-off to the Premier League 2024
2 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle: A New Year's Kick-off to the Premier League 2024
Israeli Military Plans Continued Gaza Operations as 2024 Dawns: A New Year Amidst Conflict
3 mins
Israeli Military Plans Continued Gaza Operations as 2024 Dawns: A New Year Amidst Conflict
COPD Patients in Ireland Brace for Winter: Strategies and Support
3 mins
COPD Patients in Ireland Brace for Winter: Strategies and Support
Indian Wrestlers Gear Up for Paris Olympics Amid Organizational Challenges
4 mins
Indian Wrestlers Gear Up for Paris Olympics Amid Organizational Challenges
Maina Njenga Decries Arrest of Innocent Youths, Accuses Government of Political Witch Hunt
4 mins
Maina Njenga Decries Arrest of Innocent Youths, Accuses Government of Political Witch Hunt
Gideon Levy Uncovers Israeli Attitudes Towards Palestinians: A Deep Dive
5 mins
Gideon Levy Uncovers Israeli Attitudes Towards Palestinians: A Deep Dive
New Year Rings in with Hospital Overcrowding Surge in Ireland
7 mins
New Year Rings in with Hospital Overcrowding Surge in Ireland
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
8 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
38 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
1 hour
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
3 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
3 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app